ISL 2021-22: Top 5 Players in tournament History

The Indian Super League (ISL) started in 2014 with the primary aim of uplifting Indian football. While a lot has been said about what the league has achieved or failed to achieve, one cannot deny that many quality players have come to play in India after the introduction of the ISL.

While India has seen world cuppers and star players play in the leagues (NFL, CFL) before, the number of quality players has increased post the introduction of the ISL.

The initial years of the Indian Super League, when the league ran for just three months, saw a host of star-studded marquee players play in the league. However, none of those players could do justice to their name, as most had come out of retirement to play in India.

While the marquees have failed to live up to their billing, there have been a lot of players who lit up the league with their quality.

In this piece, we look at the top 5 players who have played in the ISL.

#5 Federico Gallego (NorthEast United FC)

Gallego has NorthEast United's best player till date

Many people will be surprised to see Federico Gallego on this list, but he is one of the best players in the league if one considers the influence he has had on the North East United side.

Before the Uruguayan midfielder joined North East United, the Highlanders were known as a bottom-dwelling team. However, during his three years at Northeast United, the King of the North East, as the fans call him, has been able to guide the Guwahati-based side to two playoff appearances.

In terms of statistics, Gallego has scored nine goals and provided 12 assists. This makes the midfielder one of the most prolific goalscorers in North East United's history.

Gallego is a player who cannot be judged by statistics but by his impact on the pitch. He is one of the best passers in the league and can split open any defence open with a single pass.

The stability he gives to the midfield in all departments also makes him one of the best players in the league's history. So be Eelco Schattorie or Khalid Jamil, their go-to man in the Northeast United FC lineup, has been Federico Gallego.

#4 Iain Hume (Kerala Blasters, ATK, FC Pune City)

Ian Hume has been one of the most successful players in ISL history

Anyone who has followed the ISL even vaguely will tell you who Iain Hume is. The Canadian striker was a revelation of sorts for the league. He was Kerala Blasters' first goalscorer in the ISL.

His goalscoring form helped the Kerala Blasters reach the finals of the inaugural edition of the league back in 2014. He also won the best player award in the league's inaugural edition.

Hume joined ATK during the second season of the ISL. While his first season at ATK wasn't what he wished for, his second season at ATK saw him lift the trophy, while also finishing the season as the second-highest goal scorer.

Hume is one of those players who has won individual awards and helped the team succeed in the ISL. He is also one of the few players who has performed for multiple teams in the league.

#3 Hugo Boumous (FC Goa, Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan)

Hugo helped Mumbai City FC win the double last season

French-Moroccan midfielder Hugo Boumous has been the best midfielder to play in the ISL, without a doubt. Be it for FC Goa or Mumbai City, Hugo has been tremendous for Sergio Lobera-coached sides.

Hugo has played 58 games in the Indian Super League, and has 19 goals and 24 assists to his name - a record that not many midfielders can match. His pinpoint passing has been a treat to watch for all Indian football fans.

ATK Mohun Bagan broke the bank to secure his signature this season from Mumbai City FC after he helped the Islanders win the league shield and ISL title last season.

Boumous's presence in midfield adds a lot of stability to any side. His passing range is something that is an asset for any coach. His ability to build up play and finish chances is something that not many players possess in the league.

#2 Roy Krishna (ATK, ATK Mohun Bagan)

Roy Krishna helped ATK win their 3rd ISL title

When ATK announced they were signing Fiji star Roy Krishna, many people's eyes lit up with excitement for the Fijian who has been a player who has been explosive throughout his career.

Moreover, Roy Krishna came to India after finishing as the Golden boot winner in the A-League in the previous season. In his inaugural season in the ISL, he showed the league what he is made of, finishing as ATK's highest goal scorer. He also helped ATK lift their third ISL title.

In 44 matches, Roy Krishna has scored 29 goals and secured 14 assists. Last season, Roy Krishna led ATK Mohun Bagan to the finals and was also named the 'Hero of the League'.

His physical power, speed and sublime finishing ability is what makes him one of the best players the ISL has ever seen.

#1 Ferran Corominas (FC Goa)

Coro is the leading goal scorer in the ISL till date.

The ISL's all-time highest goal scorer deserves to be at number one of the all-time greatest players of the league. Goa has seen a lot of prolific goal scorers on the Indian football circuit, be it Ranty Martins for Dempo or Odafa for Churchill Brothers, but everyone will agree none of them were as prolific as Ferran Corominas.

Coro, as he is popularly known, has 48 goals in 57 games for FC Goa in the ISL. He also has 16 assists to his name, making him the most lethal attacking player to ever play in the league.

Corominas helped FC Goa win the league shield in 2019. He also helped FC Goa win the Super Cup in 2019, finishing as the tournament's top scorer with five goals. Without a doubt, the former La Liga striker is the best striker to play in India.

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule