ISL 2021-22: Top five foreign players in the league this season

Another exhilarating season of the Indian Super League will come to a close on March 20. Hyderabad FC will take on Kerala Blasters FC in the grand finale. It has been a topsy-turvy season in the Indian Super League.

The first big change came just before the start of the new season. The All-India Football Federation decided to decrease the number of foreign players a club can field in their starting lineup to 3+1 (three players from any nation and one from an AFC member association).

While the new regulations added responsibility on the teams to nurture more Indian talent, it also made the foreign slots incredibly valuable. Hence, most clubs went out of their way to secure some of the best foreign players in their position. The changes culminated in the ISL experiencing some of the finest performances from foreigners in the tournament's history.

On that note, let's take a look at the five best foreign players from the 2021-22 season in the Indian Super League.

#5 Ahmed Jahouh (Mumbai City FC)

Former champions Mumbai City FC failed to make it into the ISL play-offs this season. However, irrespective of the team's performances, Ahmed Jahouh was an absolute tank in the Islanders midfield. What the Moroccan does on the field is incredibly important and his absence is felt everytime they have to play a match without him. Their match against Kerala Blasters was a prime example.

Jahouh has the natural talent to understand and control the progression of the game. Everything at Mumbai City passes through him. The 33-year-old has also shown his creative prowess from the deep with seven assists this season.

#4 Tiri (ATK Mohun Bagan)

ATK Mohun Bagan narrowly missed out on a berth in the ISL 2021-22 final after getting knocked out by Hyderabad FC in the playoffs on aggregate. But the Spanish centre-back has been the best defender in the ISL by some margin. Irrespective of who he was partnered with, Tiri held his own in the Mariners backline.

𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐢🐯 @Tiri1991

victory in the derby!

top 4!

what a great night!🤗

thanks team, congratulations @kiyannassiri ! 100 appearances in @indiansuperleague

The Spanish defender has started 17 matches for the Mariners and has stepped in with 42 tackles, 51 interceptions, and 89 clearances. He is the league leader in the number of interceptions.

#3 Adrian Luna (Kerala Blasters FC)

Last year, Adrian Luna led Melbourne City FC to their first-ever A-League Championship victory. Naturally, when he joined the Kerala Blasters FC outfit, Luna had massive expectations resting on his shoulder. Now, with Tuskers just a step away from the ISL 2021-22 title, it's fair to say the Uruguayan international has not only lived up to the hype but exceeded them.

Luna has hogged the limelight with his vicious knucklehead free-kicks but his relentless workrate is what has given Kerala Blasters FC an outside edge in midfield. In 22 games, the 29-year-old has scored six goals, including the crucial winner against Jamshedpur FC in the second leg, and registered seven assists.

#2 Bartholomew Ogbeche (Hyderabad FC)

This was an absolute no-brainer. Bartholomew Ogbeche has been relentlessly hunting down all ISL goalscoring records this season. He's been the best striker in the league.

Ogbeche has raced to 18 goals and one assist in just 19 games, meaning he's returning a goal contribution per game. The 37-year-old's goal conversion rate is a whopping 30% and his inclusion doesn't need any further justification.

#1 Greg Stewart (Jamshedpur FC)

Bart Ogbeche's claim to the throne of being the best player in the ISL was narrowly trumped by none other than Scottish maestro Greg Stewart. The former Rangers forward has taken the league by storm. Although Jamshedpur FC were ousted in the playoffs, their successful campaign in the league phase was steered and amplified by Stewart.

Jamshedpur FC @JamshedpurFC



On his special day, let's relive and relish all the jaw dropping moments that Greg Stewart produced on the pitch in the Jamshedpur kit!



#HappyBirthday #JamKeKhelo

The Scot has been breathtaking on and off the ball, and not to forget his prowess in deadball scenarios.The Scotsman has played 21 matches and has a goal contribution of 20 with an equal number of goals and assists this season. While the Red Miners have definitely performed as a strong unit to win the shield, Stewart has been a shining light in an otherwise young team.

