ISL 2021-22: Top five goals in the league this season

The 2021-22 season of the Indian Super League came to a close with Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC squaring off for the title in the grand finale on March 20. The "Nizams' came out on top after winning the penalty shootout 3-1.

The topsy-turvy journey so far has gifted fans some glorious footballing moments. Teams have not only scored a truckload of goals but the quality of the goals has also been a massive talking point. There have been some long-range efforts, some free kicks and some from inside the box.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five goals from the 2021-22 Indian Super League season.

#5 Edu Bedia (FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC - January 2, 2022)

When you start off the top five list with an 'Olympic goal', there are clear signs that it's been one hell of a goal-scoring season. The incredible goal, directly from the corner situation, came in a game between FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC. The Yellow Tuskers were two goals up before the Gaurs pulled a goal back through Jorge Ortiz.

With half-time nearing, the Gaurs upped the ante and won a corner. Spanish maestro Edu Bedia stepped up to take the freekick. The 32-year-old midfielder has often attempted to curl one into the far post right from the corner flag but he hasn't been successful.

However, keeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill wasn't expecting a similar effort. Bedia noticed that Gill was closer to the first post. His effort eluded the defenders as well as the keeper and lopped right into the far post.

#4 Greg Stewart (Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - December 26, 2021)

On Jamshedpur FC's journey towards the League Winner's Shield, Greg Stewart showcased his brilliance in almost every game. The Scot would often turn into a creator, sometimes a finisher and on some nights, into an absolute footballing genius.

Birdiefootball @birdiefootball Greg Stewart's incredible freekick in the Indian Super League Greg Stewart's incredible freekick in the Indian Super League 🎯🚀 https://t.co/TFm8UdYxpc

Against Kerala Blasters FC in their first league-stage encounter, Stewart found himself stepping up to take a freekick almost 30 yards from goal. The talismanic forward eyed Prabhsukhan Gill, who was yet again at the end of a brilliant piece of deadball technique.

Gill left a lot of room at his first post and Stewart's eyes lit up. He tried to curl the ball past the wall and keep it just inside the first post. The ball followed the exact trajectory, kissed the post and sweetly landed in the net.

#3 Adrian Luna (Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa - January 2, 2022)

Before Edu Bedia scored e his Olympic goal minutes later, he might have been inspired by a majestic strike from Adrian Luna in the same game. The Uruguayan midfielder received the ball on the left flank near the 20-minute mark, a long way from the FC Goa goal.

Weirdly enough, Luna took a heavy touch to set up a shot. However, he implemented his signature knuckleball technique as the ball darted high enough to almost kiss the moon.

Bizarrely, it had a steep fall and a late swerve just near the vicinity of the goal. A helpless Dheeraj Singh dived o keep the effort out. However, the ball hit the crossbar and was bundled into the back of the net.

#2 Alvaro Vazquez (Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC - February 4, 2022)

There's something about audacious long-range goals in football. But how wild can you go? Well, in the 2021-22 season, Alvaro Vazquez scored one from inside his own half.

Late in the second half against NorthEast United FC, the Spanish forward retrieved the ball in his own half. Vazquez was quick to spot that NEUFC shot-stopper Subhasish Roy Chowdhary was off his line.

The KBFC man acted quickly and smashed a long, curling effort towards the Highlanders net. Caught off-guard, Subhasish tried to crawl back into position but the ball evaded the helpless keeper and gently rolled into the back of the net. The goal was the output of Vazquez's presence of mind and his sheer skill.

#1 Liston Colaco (ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa - December 29, 2021)

The final goal on the list is a bit of a personal favorite. Liston Colaco's thunderous strike against FC Goa is surely one for the history books. You probably wouldn't see a sweeter strike of the ball in the ISL this season.

The 23-year-old winger received the ball out wide on the left flank. He darted towards the Gaurs' goal hoping to create a striking angle. But the defenders kept backing off, allowing Colaco a lot of room to operate in.

The Mariners forward slowed down, jogged with the ball a bit and then unleashed a venomous knuckleball strike. The whip and top-spin on the ball carried it high and then almost bizarrely brought it down before the keeper could even position himself. Done by the spin, Dheeraj jumped more in agony than in hope. The ball kissed the crossbar before hitting the net.

