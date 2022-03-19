ISL 2021-22: Top five Indian players in the league this season

The 2021-22 season of the Indian Super League is nearing its end with Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC squaring off for the title in the grand finale on March 20. With all the teams closely tied together quality-wise, this has been a topsy-turvy season for the ISL.

Furthermore, the new regulations to decrease the number of foreign players a club can field in their starting lineup to 3+1, have forced the hands of teams into recruiting stronger Indian contingents. More Indian players on display culminated in the ISL experiencing some of the finest performances from them in the tournament's history.

On that note, let's take a look at the five best Indian players from the 2021-22 season in the Indian Super League.

#5 Prabhsukhan Singh Gill

Overall, this has been a nightmare season for goalkeepers in the ISL. Most of them have been below the levels expected of them and that includes India's numero uno Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. However, Kerala Blasters FC shot-stopper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill has valiantly guarded the net throughout the season.

After first-choice KBFC keeper Albino Gomes suffered an injury early on in the season, Gill got his chance to shine. Since then, the 21-year-old has made the position his own and has come away with six clean sheets in 17 games.

#4 Naorem Roshan Singh (Bengaluru FC)

The 2021-22 season has seen some fine performances from Indian full-backs, including the likes of Asish Rai, Akash Mishra and Hira Mondal. However, Naorem Roshan Singh's attacking prowess has been an absolute revelation this season.

Among defenders, Roshan has the highest tally of assists at seven. His ability to play on both flanks has also made him a favorite of Marco Pezzaiuoli. The 23-year-old played 17 matches and has 77 tackles this season.

Although Bengaluru FC failed to make it into the ISL playoffs, Roshan Singh's individual exploits make him a deserving choice on this list.

#3 Ruivah Hormipam (Kerala Blasters FC)

Not many Indian centre-backs have set the season alight with their performances. However, Ruivah Hormipam has been a player who has been sensational since breaking into the Kerala Blasters FC setup.

The 21-year-old has only started in 11 matches for Kerala Blasters, hence his inclusion might raise a few eyebrows. But once he slotted into that center-back spot, Hormipam looked calm, composed, and, most importantly, solid going into challenges.

In his 13 appearances, the young defender has racked up 49 tackles, 29 interceptions, and 64 clearances. The youngster was also adjudged the Hero of the Match in the first leg of the semi-final against Jamshedpur FC.

#2 Sahal Abdul Samad (Kerala Blasters FC)

The Blasters heartthrob's inclusion in the list might not have been guaranteed even a few weeks back. But with the business end of the season arriving, Sahal Abdul Samad has risen to the occasion and quite emphatically silenced his critics.

In his last three matches, the 23-year-old has two goals and an assist, which includes his winner in the first leg of the semi-final against Jamshedpur FC. He has now scored six goals in 21 matches.

For Ivan Vukomanovic's side, Sahal's relentless workrate has given them an edge. The youngster might be doubtful for the grand finale with an injury, but he's already done enough to warrant an inclusion on the list.

#1 Liston Colaco (ATK Mohun Bagan)

Liston Colaco and his goal-scoring acumen have been the prime talking points of this Indian Super League season. Last season, the winger scored just two goals and registered three assists. However, now older and wiser, Colaco looked like the real deal in the ATK Mohun Bagan side.

In 22 matches, the 23-year-old thumped eight goals and bagged four assists. In a team with foreign attackers like Hugo Boumous, Roy Krishna, and David Williams, Colaco ended the 2021-22 season as the top scorer for the Mariners. The sheer numbers aided by the quality of the youngster's goals has grabbed the headlines throughout the season.

