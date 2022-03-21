ISL 2021-22: Top five midfielders in the league this season

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 has concluded with Hyderabad FC beating Kerala Blasters FC in the final. The Nizams won the match at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

The 2021-22 ISL season saw many new midfielders coming to the forefront and dictate the scheme of things for their respective teams. With the teams tied together in terms of quality, ISL 2021-22 has proved to be a topsy-turvy season.

With the tempo of teams having increased on and off the ball, midfielders played a huge role in the attacking, defending and transition phases. Last season, Lalengmawia Ralte caught the eye of many with his work ethic throughout the season for NorthEast United FC.

The young midfielder has plied his trade in Mumbai City FC colors this season but failed to make a similar impact as he did previously. Bengaluru FC midfielders Suresh Wangjam and Danish Farooq have been lethal for their side even though the Blues failed to make it to the top 4 in the ISL.

On that note, let's take a look at the five best midfielders from the 2021-22 season in the Indian Super League.

#5 Anirudh Thapa

Named as the captain of Chennaiyin FC before the start of the season, the 23-year-old midfielder did justice to his appointment. Featuring as the right central midfielder in the 3-5-2 formation deployed by Bozidar Bandovic, Anirudh covered more ground than any other teammate.

His pace and ability to keep possession perturbed both opposition midfielders and defenders. His performances have earned him a contract extension that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2023-24 season.

#4 Sahal Abdul Samad

Sahal Abdul Samad has finally revived his career under the leadership of Ivan Vukomanovic. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder was deployed on the right flank this season for Kerala Blasters FC.

The midfielder has netted five times in his 19 appearances for the Yellow Tuskers this season while assisting one. Out of the last two goals scored by Sahal, one came against Mumbai City FC which allowed them breathing space to qualify for the play-offs.

His second goal came in the first-leg semi-final against Jamshedpur FC, allowing the Blasters to enjoy an advantage over their opponents ahead of the second-leg clash.

#3 Joao Victor

The Hyderabad FC skipper has had a phenomenal season under Manuel Marquez Roca. The central midfielder has bagged five goals and one assist. Two of his goals came from spot kicks.

Joao has definitely made a lot of progress since last season. The midfielder was deployed as a centre-back in the absence of Juanan.

Joao's influence alongside Souvik Chakrabarti and Sahil Tavora has provided Hyderabad FC with much-needed stability at the center of the park. The Brazilian's physical prowess has been an asset in both offensive and defensive set-pieces.

#2 Jeakson Singh

Jeakson Singh's contribution in a Kerala Blasters FC shirt may not be assessable in numbers, but his influence in the center of midfield alongside Lathathanga Khawlhring has been an asset to the Yellow Tuskers.

Jeakson has added more to the defensive structure of Kerala Blasters FC by acting as a shield for the centre-backs. His physical prowess and ability to move the ball fast during counters had aided his side's plans in the attacking phase.

In 17 appearances he has made for the club this season, Jeakson Singh has registered one goal and one assist in his name.

#1 Adrian Luna

Adrian Luna has been the star of Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL 2021-22 campaign. The Uruguayan midfielder, who joined the Yellow Tuskers from A-League championship side Melbourne City FC, has been their best player.

Luna has registered 13 goal contributions to his name, with six goals and seven assists. Adrian Luna has scored a few stunners for this side. His long-ranger against FC Goa and his brace against ATK Mohun Bagan are the most notable ones.

Apart from his contributions to goals, this dynamic midfielder has impressed everyone with his work rate. His ability to run an extra few miles has allowed the Tuskers to narrow down their opposition and re-launch attacks.

Special Mentions:

Danish Farooq

Former Real Kashmir FC Danish Farooq joined the Blues at the start of their 2021-22 campaign. The industrious midfielder has been lethal in the center of midfield. His performances have drawn plaudits from his head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli. The Kashmiri midfield general has bagged three goals and two assists for Bengaluru FC in their ISL 2021-22 campaign.

