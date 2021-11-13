ISL 2021-22: Who are FC Goa's foreign players?

FC Goa was one of the most exciting sides to watch after Juan Ferrando took over on August 1, 2020. The brand of football on display kept fans on the edge of their seats. Both Indian and foreign recruits performed at the highest orders domestically as well as on the international stage. This includes the Indian Super League and the AFC Champions League.

This season the club took to bringing in some new faces amongst the foreigners to take their level a few notches higher.

Sportskeeda takes a look at the foreigners at FC Goa ahead of their ISL 2021-22 campaign

1. Ivan Gonzalez

Partnering Jamie Donachie at the back in central defense, Gonzalez was key to FC Goa's build-up in the attacking phase during the last edition. He bagged an assist as well in the process. He was pretty comfortable with the ball at his feet and was able to deliver line-breaking passes to his teammates up front.

He had a passing accuracy of 82.93 %, which shows how good he was. Ivan Gonzalez certainly bags the topmost positions in the charts as a modern-day ball-playing defender.

2. Dylan Fox

Dylan Fox boosted his reputation playing for Northeast United FC in the latest edition of the ISL. Standing like a rock beside Benjamin Lambot, this Australian defender was a key man in Gerard Nus's plans and later in Khalid Jamil's.

Dylan also has the ability to play the ball during build-ups. His passing accuracy of 78.07% attests to his side of the story.

His defensive numbers are also worth looking at. 18 interceptions, 94 clearances and 18 blocks throughout last season are good numbers.

3.Edu Bedia

Edu Bedia is probably the most important player on the field for FC Goa in all of their campaigns. He is the one who makes FC Goa tick.

His long-range passing, work rate and ability to control the tempo of the game makes him a star in the FC Goa lineup.

Everyone remembers the beautiful header he scored against Persepolis FC in their Asian campaign.

4. Alberto Noguera

Energetic, running between the lines, combing with Brandon and Edu, Alberto Noguera did it all.

He was like a steam engine, making final passes, creating space, pressing opposition players to regain possession. Alberto Noguera was a beauty to witness on screen.

His passing numbers and defensive numbers both speak highly of him. His passing accuracy of 73.05% and defensive numbers (98 tackles, 15 interceptions and 10 blocks) complemented Juan Ferrando's plans. Alberto Noguera will surely be a key player in ISL 2021-22 for FC Goa.

5. Jorge Ortiz

Jorge Ortiz was key to Juan Ferrando's plan both domestically and internationally. He was the sole foreign forward for FC Goa in their Asian campaign.

Playing a very similar role to that of a false 9, Jorge Ortiz is primarily a winger. But his versatility in the attacking third was crucial to FC Goa.

6. Airam Cabrera

Outgoing Igor Angulo was the key goal-scorer for FC Goa in the ISL 2020-21. He scored 14 goals in 21 appearances for them. His departure left a void up front.

The Gaurs then turned to Airam Cabrera to take up the mantle. Cabrera has a charismatic upfront personality. He has not shied away from the fact that his predecessors have left him with a pair of big boots to fill. He has also displayed confidence in his ability to do so with ease.

FC Goa's foreign setup looks like one to watch out for and much will be expected of them in ISL 2021-22.

