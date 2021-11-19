ISL 2021: Broadcast channel and live streaming details

The eighth edition of the Indian Super League commences on November 19. ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Kerala Blasters FC in the opening encounter of the season. Both sides will meet at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

The 2021-22 edition of the ISL will be held in Goa behind closed doors, as witnessed during the previous edition of the Indian top-tier league. A total of 11 teams, namely ATK Mohun Bagan, SC East Bengal, Mumbai City, Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Chennaiyin FC, Jamshedpur FC, Odisha FC, FC Goa, Northeast United FC, and Bengaluru FC will compete in the competition.

The top four teams after the group stage will progress to the semi-final. Each team will play two legs of the semis, with the side with the most goals on aggregate making it to the summit clash of the competition.

The organizers have announced the schedule for the first 11 matchdays. The schedule for the remaining league phase and knockout matches will be announced in due course.

Let's take a look at the broadcast channel and live streaming details for ISL 2021-22:

What channels are broadcasting ISL 2021-22?

Star Sports Network has acquired the rights to broadcast all matches of the Indian Super League. The following channels will broadcast the ISL 2021-22 for fans in India:

Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 & Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada

How do you live stream ISL 2021-22?

Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV will prove fans with the live stream of all matches from the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League.

