ISL 2022-23: 3 ATK Mohun Bagan strike partnerships to look out for

Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan have had one of the most interesting transfer windows amongst all ISL clubs. The Mariners have managed to build a squad around Juan Ferrando's philosophy, bringing in a few interesting names whilst letting some players leave.

The new recruits are expected to add more flavor to Ferrando's ideas and help the club reclaim their pride after two disappointing seasons. However, there are some ideas that require time for acceptance and application. This is evident from the club's Durand Cup 2022 campaign as well as the AFC Cup inter-zonal semi-final.

With the squad steadily getting accustomed to the philosopher's ideas, ATK Mohun Bagan could be a deadly force to reckon with in the upcoming edition of the ISL.

On that note, let's take a look at three strike partnerships that could prove to be effective for the Mariners in ISL 2022-23.

#3 Liston Colaco-Manvir Singh

ATK Mohun Bagan's pacy duo have had a massive impact on the club's performance over the years. The two wingers have managed to bag 20 goals together and are consistently improving their performance.

Under former head coach Antonio Lopez Habas, their pace and work rate came in handy for the side, while now it's their skill-in-possession that complements their pace and goal-scoring abilities.

The two are yet to blossom to the best of their abilities but Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco's partnership could aid the club's pursuit for glory.

Occupying the two flanks in a 3-4-3 (Mohun Bagan's currently used formation), the two wide forwards could help Ferrando's side with numbers in advantageous positions in the final third.

#2 Kiyan Nassiri-Fardin Ali Molla

Kiyan Nassiri became an overnight sensation after he scored a hat-trick in the Kolkata derby in the 2021-22 ISL season. Since then, Kiyan has become an important part of Ferrando's plans. It has also been witnessed that the young lad is considered the focal point in ATK Mohun Bagan's attack on most occasions.

Meanwhile, Fardin Ali Molla became a household name after his performances for the Bengal team in the latest edition of the Santosh Trophy. Since returning from the tournament, Fardin has steadily found a place in Ferrando's setup and is also considered a future star at the club.

Kiyan and Fardin could strike up a partnership at the club that will benefit the Mariners in the season ahead and in the long run as well. The two youngsters bring in versatility as one of the key components in their playing styles, attributing to their gaffer's ideas.

#1 Joni Kauko-Dimitrios Petratos

The Finnish midfielder took time to acclimatize to Indian conditions. But since finding his form, Joni Kauko has been a different character and has earned praise from ATK Mohun Bagan's head coach. Kauko participated equally in both attack and defense, with his work ethic complementing his box-to-box role.

Petratos, being more of an attacker, has a few traits that are similar to that of Kauko. His explosive nature and ability to master spaces behind the lines can help the Australian forward strike up a very good partnership with the Finnish international.

Edited by Ankush Das