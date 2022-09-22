ISL 2022-23: 3 best strike partnerships in league history

Right from the very first season of the Indian Super League (ISL) in 2014, the tournament has witnessed some quality forwards across teams. Often the strikers ruled the roost single-handedly. But on rare occasions, the league has witnessed attackers hunting in packs and tormenting opposition defenders.

The partnership between two strikers in today's day and age isn't just limited to goals, but also creative play near the opposition box and off-the-ball movements.

On that note, let's take a look at the three all-time best strike partnerships in the ISL.

#3 Sunil Chhetri and Miku - Bengaluru FC

After Bengaluru FC (BFC) joined the ISL in the 2017-18 season, their attacking line was spearheaded by two astute forwards in Sunil Chhetri and Miku Fedor.

Over the next two seasons, the duo transformed into a formidable force in the league, scoring 37 goals between themselves.

In the duo's first season together, the Blues finished as the runners-up and went on to clinch the ISL title the following campaign. Expectedly, two of BFC's most successful seasons also came during the same period.

While both Sunil and Miku weren't the most created players, they complimented each other with their movements off the ball and finishing ability.

#2 Roy Krishna and David Williams - Atletico de Kolkata and ATK Mohun Bagan

If longevity is something to go by, the unison of Roy Krishna and David Williams for three years is surely one of the standout striking partnerships.

The duo initially started out playing together for Atletico de Kolkata before extending their legacy at the newly-formed ATK Mohun Bagan.

Their partnership bloomed to the fullest in the 2019-20 season, where they scored 19 goals and had nine assists between them.

ATK FC clinched the ISL title thanks to the duo. The Fijian international and the Australian continued to impress for the Mariners in the coming years and defenders had very little answer to their intricate runs and off-the-ball movements.

#1 Ferran Corominas and Hugo Boumous - FC Goa

Very few forward pairings in the ISL have had an impact even close to what Ferran Corominas and Hugo Boumous delivered for FC Goa. Their understanding was at a level that almost defined the beauty of intense attacking football.

The Frenchman and the Spaniard led FC Goa to the League Winners’ Shield in the 2019-20 season, registering 25 goals and 14 assists between them. Further, Boumous assisted Corominas seven times that season, which is still the highest figure between the two players in a single ISL campaign.

The duo contributed half of FC Goa's goals that season and since they left, the Gaurs are yet to fill the enormous gap.

