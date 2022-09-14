ISL 2022-23: 3 foreigners to watch out for

Foreign signings are essential to any Indian Super League (ISL) outfit. Usually recruited by the team's head coach, the foreign contingent forms the core of the team and plays a significant role in the team's success going forward.

Foreigners usually bring along a lot of skills that aid not only the team's success but also help their Indian counterparts develop as a player.

The ISL has been home to some of the best players coming from abroad. Alessandro Del Piero, Florent Malouda, Roberto Carlos, Luis Garcia, and Diego Forlan are some of the heavyweights to have played on Indian soil.

In the recent past, stars like Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Ivan Gonzalez, and Alvaro Vasquez have added more glitz to their respective sides.

On that note, let's take a look at the three foreigners to watch out for in the upcoming ISL season.

#3 Dimitrios Diamantakos (Kerala Blasters FC)

The Greek forward joined the Kerala Blasters FC squad ahead of the 2022-23 season. The 29-year-old former Olympiacos man is a lethal forward and could be a very good replacement for Jorge Pereyra Diaz, who has joined fellow ISL side Mumbai City FC.

Diamantakos has played for a number of top Greek clubs and his experience will add a dynamic flavor up front for Ivan Vukomanovic's side.

Diamantakos is an explosive forward with a great sense of positioning that allows him the upper hand against defenders. The former VFL Bochum forward could prove to be one of the best players brought into the club by Ivan Vukomanovic.

#2 Greg Stewart (Mumbai City FC)

The former Jamshedpur FC star has joined Des Buckingham in helping Mumbai City FC regain their status as one of the top clubs in the ISL. Greg Stewart was directly involved in 20 goals scored ( 10 goals and 10 assists) by the Men of Steel.

With his introduction, Buckingham can breathe out a sigh of relief as the Scotsman guarantees success. He was also part of Steven Gerrard's title-winning Rangers FC squad.

Stewart can be deployed as a playmaker who has the ability to recognize space in the opposition's half and be able to take advantage of them.

Playing alongside Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Alberto Noguera can be extremely rewarding for the former Rangers man, given his ability to link up and create goal scoring opportunities.

#1 Dimitrios Petratos (ATK Mohun Bagan)

The 29-year-old forward was part of the Australian squad for the 2018 World Cup and has been an exciting figure in that's country's football. Petratos is not an out-and-out forward but the former Brisbane Roars man can fit into any role across the front three, promising goal contributions for ATK Mohun Bagan.

Petratos' role is very similar to that of Hugo Boumous. So, there is a chance that he could act as a replacement for the French attacking midfielder as well as slot in beside him. With him amongst their ranks, the Mariners could well be on their way to a glorious ISL campaign.

