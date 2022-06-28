ISL 2022-23: 3 Indian players NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) should sign for the upcoming season

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) have had a run to forget in the 2021-22 season, finishing 10th in the Indian Super League standings. The Highlanders narrowly avoided the bottom spot amid internal tensions at the club. NEUFC were also plagued by injuries to crucial players and did not have enough bench strength to cover for them.

Hence, ahead of the upcoming season, the Northeastern team will have to be pragmatic in how they approach building a new squad. Not only does NEUFC need to build a strong core, but also sign solid squad players.

Given they are bringing in a new head coach and eyeing to strengthen their core, this transfer window could be pivotal for the Highlanders to make those acquisitions.

Here are three Indian players NorthEast United FC can target to achieve a balanced squad.

#1 Lalchungnunga (Center-back)

The 21-year-old defender has been one of the revelations of the 2021-22 I-League season plying his trade at Sreenidi Deccan FC. Lalchungnunga has a contract with the Vizag-based club until 2023, however, the Aizawl-born defender is reportedly looking to switch to the ISL.

Given NorthEast United FC's track record with nurturing youngsters, the Highlanders might be the ideal club for the centre-back. The Mizo defender made 17 appearances last season, including 14 starts.

Lalchungnunga is also a brilliant ball-carrier and can contribute in the attacking half. The youngster registered a goal and five assists throughout the season.

His quality on the ball will definitely strengthen the NEUFC backline.

#2 Jithin MS (Attacking midfielder)

It's quite difficult to define what Jithin MS cannot do in that midfield. For Gokulam Kerala, the 24-year-old has been an elite ball-carrier across competitions. He is dymanic and creative, and when the time comes, a utility ball winner too.

The Kerala-born has scored four goals and provided two assists in the I-League 2021-22 season. The youngster was also adjudged the 'Best Midfielder of the I-League Season.'

Even in Gokulam Kerala FC's first-ever AFC Cup campaign, Jithin scored in the iconic 4-2 victory against ATK Mohun Bagan in the opening game. However, as mentioned earlier, Jithin is more than a goal scorer and can be crucial for NorthEast United FC in strengthening their transition game.

Jithin is said to be close to signing for NEUFC, with journalist Marcus Mergulhao saying it's a done deal. However, neither club has confirmed it yet.

#3 Rahim Ali (Striker)

If reports and rumours are to be believed, NorthEast United FC are set to lose their talismanic forward from last season, V.P. Suhair (as per Marcus Mergulhao via Sevens Football).

Irrespective of the foreigners they land, the Highlanders will be raring to find a national forward to replicate the numbers Suhair did last season. The 29-year-old has scored four goals and assisted twice in 19 games.

With Suhair nearing the exit door, NEUFC could turn their interest towards Rahim Ali, who is one of the most sought-after center-forwards in the country. The West Bengal-born's versatility allows him to play in a double-forward formation or even as the lone targetman up front.

Although injuries have slightly halted his growth, even national team head coach Igor Stimac has vouched for the quality he possesses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far