ISL 2022-23: 3 members of ATK Mohun Bagan squad who could end up as Mariners' Player of the Season

With the 2022-23 season already underway, ATK Mohun Bagan has branded themselves as a top side with the signings they've made in the transfer window. Coached by Juan Ferrando, the Kolkata giants did not live up to their expectations in the Durand Cup as well as the AFC Cup inter-zonal semi-final.

Hence, the side is under some pressure to fulfill the expectations of their fans in the upcoming ISL.

ATK Mohun Bagan does have some stars who could catapult the side's chances in the upcoming edition of the ISL. This could help the Kolkata giants retain their status as one of the biggest teams in India.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could be ATK Mohun Bagan's player of the season.

#3 Brendan Hamill

The former Melbourne Victory defender was signed by the Kolkata giants to add more solidity to the backline. Hamill has a vast amount of experience playing across clubs in the A-League. The centre-back also has an AFC Champions League medal to his name.

His inclusion in the ATK Mohun Bagan line-up will not just strengthen the defense but add variety to the team's creative aspects. This has to do with Hamill's comfort on the ball.

Hamill is also an aerial threat and could be effective in set-piece situations. To sum it up, Brendan Hamill is a modern day centre-back who will fit right into Juan Ferrando's plans and aid the Spaniard's philosophy in the upcoming ISL season.

The Australian player's persona and skillset could catapult him to be one of the best players for the Mariners in the 2022-23 campaign.

#2 Dimitrios Petratos

The Australian attacking midfielder was lured to the Kolkata giants to fuel Ferrando's aspirations of fielding a side with a false 9. Generally, a very difficult system to play with, a false 9 helps a side disorient their opposition's defense by his movements and adds numbers to different zones while attacking.

Petratos looks to be the perfect fit for the role and given his record, the former Brisbane Roars man could upset many defenders in the upcoming ISL.

A versatile attacker by trait, Petratos can fill the shoes of a forward, a winger, as well as an attacking midfielder, making him a valuable asset to ATK Mohun Bagan. With his goal-scoring prowess that involves long-rangers from time-to-time, coupled with his playmaking abilities, Petratos could become the best ATK Mohun Bagan player of the 2022-23 season.

#1 Joni Kauko

The Finnish midfielder joined the club ahead of the 2021-22 season and has now become one of the most dependable names for the Mariners. With his lung-bursting runs up and down the pitch, Joni Kauko has managed to contribute equally in all outfield departments.

The Finnish international is usually seen linking up with Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, and Manvir Singh to formulate offensive moves for ATK Mohun Bagan.

Kauko has also been used as part of the false 9 favored by Juan Ferrando and the midfielder's work ethic has helped him cope with the pressures of the role. He could be one of the best players for ATK Mohun Bagan in ISL 2022-23, given his consistency.

