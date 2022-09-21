ISL 2022-23: 3 players who could be Kerala Blasters FC's Player of the Season

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) had one of the most memorable "so near, yet so far" runs in the Indian Super League (ISL) last season. The Yellow Army were minutes away from the title before they lost in the final on penalties. However, with the new season approaching thick and fast, the Blasters have a shot at redemption.

Under head coach Ivan Vukomanovic, KBFC have moved smartly in the transfer window and secured some quality signings as well as retained a considerable amount of their core team. However, there are a few players on the list who can make a real difference on the pitch, even individually.

On that note, let's take a look at three players for Kerala Blasters FC who could be the player of the season in 2022-23:

#3 Hormipam Ruivah (Centre-back)

Midway through the 2021-22 season, Hormipam Ruivah broke into the starting lineup of Kerala Blasters. The 21-year-old didn't take long to cement his spot, showcasing composure and maturity.

Partnering with veteran Marko Leskovic, Hormipam expertly almost immediately caught the attention of fans and critics alike.

The young centre-back was awarded the Emerging Player of the Month award for March. In 14 appearances last season, he registered 57 tackles, 67 clearances, and 31 interceptions.

#2 Adrian Luna (Attacking midfielder)

The trio of Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez, and Adrian Luna powered the Blasters to the grand finale last season.

The Uruguayan midfielder had six goals and seven assists in his maiden ISL campaign. The 30-year-old is an able ball-carrier and can deliver peach finishes even from outside the box.

The former Melbourne City midfielder can also influence results on his own. With him hovering in and around the opposition box, the Blasters can carve open defenses with ease. This could be a pairing to watch out for.

#1 Dimitrios Diamantakos (Centre-forward)

Kerala Blasters roped in Dimitrios Diamantakos to fill in the gap left by the departures of Vazquez and Pereyra Diaz. The former Olympiacos man is one of the most exciting signings made in the summer transfer window. He will add dynamic flavor up front for Ivan Vukomanovic's side in the ISL.

The 29-year-old is a physical asset, has a great sense of positioning, and has also got lethal finishing abilities. Diamantakos could prove to be one of the best players brought into the club.

