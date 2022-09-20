ISL 2022-23: All-time ATK Mohun Bagan XI

Having made its debut in the ISL 2020-21 season, ATK Mohun Bagan has catapulted itself into one of the top sides in the league. Despite coming close on occasions, the Green and Maroon Brigade are yet to lay its hands on a prize. Having completed two seasons in the ISL, the Mariners are yet to add silverware to their collection.

ATK Mohun Bagan has had some of the biggest stars donning green and maroon colors in the ISL. On this note, let’s have a look at Sportskeeda’s All-Time XI of ATK Mohun Bagan.

Arindam Bhattacharya (Goalkeeper)

The former ATK Mohun Bagan custodian was an important piece of Antonio Lopez Habas' puzzle. Having bagged the Golden Glove in the 2020-21 season, ATK Mohun Bagan's All Time XI is incomplete without this man.

Arindam Bhattacharya recorded 59 saves and 10 clean sheets in an ATK Mohun Bagan shirt and has been one of their best goalkeepers in the last two seasons.

Tiri (Defender)

The Spanish centre-back was vital to the Mariners' build-up play and formed an effective partnership with Sandesh Jhingan and Pritam Kotal. His creativity aided the side's attacking department and his off-the-ball work supported the backline. Tiri's experience in the ISL and his performance in a green and maroon shirt makes him an essential addition to the club's All Time XI.

Sandesh Jhingan (Defender)

The Indian Football Team regular joined Tiri at the heart of the Mariners' defense and helped keep all troubles at bay for Habas' side. Jhingan was not too comfortable on the ball but the 29-year old was solid defensively, dealing with both ground aerial threats equally.

He replaced the injured Tiri during the club's AFC Cup campaign and made sure that the opposition weren't able to capitalize on any situation, helping them progress further.

Pritam Kotal (Defender)

The versatile defender led the Mariners in their pursuit of glory. Pritam Kotal was occasionally deployed as a right-back and the defender performed his duties with great ease. Having signed an extension that will keep him at the club until 2023, Kotal is expected to be an active participant in Juan Ferrando's back three.

Subhasish Bose (Defender)

Initially lured into the setup as a back-up, Subhasish Bose was called on to replace the injured Michael Soosairaj and has since cemented his place in the team. Bose provided stability to ATK Mohun Bagan's defense, adding to the back five when needed.

The former Mumbai City FC defender took time to adjust to his role as a full-back under Habas but soon found his rhythm and grew comfortable with the role.

Carl McHugh (Midfielder)

The Irishman is a fighter in a green and maroon shirt. Carl McHugh has played in his natural position as a defensive midfielder and also as a centre-back when needed. McHugh's effectiveness in every position he has been deployed in is beyond comprehension. He has always managed to step up when needed and justify his selection with his performances.

Joni Kauko (Midfielder)

The Finnish international midfielder is currently the best player in the ATK Mohun Bagan squad. His versatility and work ethic is beyond comparison. Kauko has managed to shine in every role, both defensively and offensively. Under Juan Ferrando, Kauko has managed to shine, with his creative aspects gaining more spotlight.

David Williams (Forward)

The Australian joined his former teammate Roy Krishna in finding the back of the net. David Williams has acted more like a playmaker, replacing Edu Garcia occasionally and helping create opportunities in the final third.

Manvir Singh (Forward)

The pacy winger owns the right flank of ATK Mohun Bagan and has given opposition full-backs a lot of trouble in the last two seasons. Manvir Singh made his name in the ISL with his darting runs into the box, adding numbers to the vital scoring scenarios.

Liston Colaco (Forward)

Since making his debut for the Mariners, Liston Colaco has become a regular in the ATK Mohun Bagan squad. The right-footed winger loves to cut inside and attempt long-rangers from outside the box. His shooting technique has been a nightmare for most goalkeepers in the league.

Roy Krishna (Forward)

Roy Krishna was the best player in an ATK Mohun Bagan shirt and managed to become a fan favorite with his performances. He bagged 21 goals in 39 appearances for the ISL outfit and was one of the most lethal players inside the box. His strength and balance allowed him to shield the ball from the opposition players and his powerful shot was difficult to stop.

