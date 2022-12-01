ISL 2022-23: "Always guides us to do the right thing for the team"- Prasanth Karuthadathkuni heaps praise on Thomas Brdaric

Chennaiyin FC have been blowing hot and cold in the ongoing Indian Super League season and currently find themselves seventh in the table with ten points from seven games.

Chennaiyin have struggled in the last two seasons, finishing eight on both occasions and will want to improve their finish this season and target a top-six finish in the group stages that will see them through to the playoffs.

Ahead of Chennaiyin FC's home clash against Hyderabad FC, Sportskeeda sat down with club winger Prasanth Karuthadathkuni for an exclusive interview.

Prasanth K moved to Chennaiyin FC at the start of the season on a season-long deal after parting ways with Kerala Blasters. Speaking about his journey with the Blasters, Prasanth described his stint with the Yellow Army as nothing less than 'amazing' and something he can't express in words.

"KBFC has played a big role in my career, and the team and fan base has helped me a lot to build my confidence and attitude on and off the pitch," he said.

Speaking about what he is looking forward to, Prasanth K spoke about his targets for the season and said that all he aims to do is improve his game and that has been the target ever since the beginning.

Prasanth K seems to have settled in quite quickly with the winger starting in each of the seven games the team has played so far. When asked about who has helped him settle in, the player credited it to all the staff members, fellow teammates, and the fans, as they have come in together to make it relatively easy to settle in.

"Everyone has helped me to settle in, the fans, the players and all the staff members at the club, it has been relatively easy for me to settle in here."

The Kozhikode-born winger also spoke about his first goal for Chennaiyin FC, which came against Bengaluru and was also declared the goal of the month and said that it was a good feeling.

"It felt really good, glad I could help the team when needed."

When asked about his experience playing in front of the home fans, Prasanth said that the support the team has received from the fans inspires them to get better:

"Nothing short of amazing. Playing in front of them (the home fans) is very inspiring."

The 25-year-old also spoke about training under coach Thomas Brdaric.

"Well, Thomas is a great coach, he understands the players and the atmosphere around and he always guides us to do the right thing for the team."

Asked about how he prepares himself physically and mentally for the game, Prasanth said that he looks up to his family for support and also speaks to the coach and his teammates and that keeps his confidence in check "I speak to my family, coach and my team members and that's a very good confidence boost for me."

The winger also spoke about the young players in Chennai's roster and when asked if anyone in particular caught his eye. He said that it will be hard for him to pick one and that all of them have top qualities and a great future.

Prasanth also leaves behind a piece of advice that he would give to all aspiring players who wish to take up football as a career path, he says that discipline and hard work will get you to your goals.

"All I want to say to those aspiring to become footballers is be disciplined and work hard for your dreams, these two things combined will make you a winner."

