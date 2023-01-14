ISL 2022-23 | ATK Mohun Bagan 0-1 Mumbai City FC: Player ratings for the Mariners as they suffer narrow defeat 

ATK Mohun Bagan succumbed to defeat against Mumbai City FC on January 14 (Saturday) at home at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Lallianzuala Chhangte’s first-half goal secured all three points for the Islanders and they are now four points ahead of second-placed Hyderabad FC.

It was a game of two halves. After Des Buckingham’s side dominated the opening stages, the Mariners grew into the game. While goalkeeper Vishal Kaith kept Mumbai City FC at bay in the first half, it was Phurba Lachenpa’s turn to shine at the other end during the second half.

The home side certainly gave their opponents a run for their money. Ultimately, Lachenpa’s heroics bailed the league leaders out. However, the result means they remain 4th with 23 points to their name. Juan Ferrando should still be content with the performance despite the loss, especially considering Mumbai City FC’s form.

On that note, let’s take a look at how ATK Mohun Bagan's players fared.

ATK Mohun Bagan player ratings:

Vishal Kaith - 8/10: A stunning performance by Vishal Kaith once again. Mumbai City FC piled on attack after attack in the opening exchanges, but their efforts were met with Kaith’s excellent saves. However, he will be disappointed with Chhangte’s goal, as he should have parried the shot away.

Asish Rai - 6.5/10: Facing Bipin Singh has been an arduous task this season. Asish Rai certainly struggled to deal with his pace and trickery in the first half. But as ATK Mohun Bagan started dominating the game, his energy from the full-back position provided an outlet for the home side.

Pritam Kotal - 6.5/10: Kotal was solid when called upon. Apart from Mumbai City FC’s first-half blitz, he was largely untested as Mumbai City FC played with a false nine. Additionally, made seven recoveries and two interceptions.

Brendan Hamill - 7/10: Like his centre-back partner, Hamill had a tough time dealing with the movement of Stewart and Chhangte, but he was admirable in possession, often starting the play. The Australian had a 91% passing accuracy and made three passes into the final third.

Subhashish Bose - 6/10: Bose had a difficult outing against the in-form Chhangte. The tricky winger pinned him back and as a result, he was largely tracking back. Moreover, he only won one out of his five tackles in the game.

Carl McHugh - 7/10: McHugh was fundamental to ATK Mohun Bagan’s build-up. He was instrumental when his side looked to attack Mumbai City FC. A good performance, but eventually hooked off in the 80th minute.

Puitea - 6/10: Puitea made his debut in ATK Mohun Bagan colors. He struggled to create an impact despite putting the hard yards in. Eventually replaced by Lenny Rodrigues in the second half.

Hugo Boumous - 7.5/10: Boumous regularly delivered passes to the Mariners’ dangerous wingers on the break. Although he had a relatively quiet first half, he grew into the game in the second and created four chances while having seven shots on goal. The Frenchman was guilty of missing chances as Lachenpa held his own.

Liston Colaco - 6/10: Colaco was lively, but was forced to track back and support his full-back in the first half. He burst into life in the second half, but once again, his final ball was questionable.

Ashique Kuruniyan - 6/10: Ashique was an outlet in wide areas on the break. He got into excellent positions and linked up well with Boumous. However, like Colaco, his actions in the final third ultimately did not bear fruit.

Dimitri Petratos - 7/10: Petratos was uninvolved in the first forty-five minutes. He had several opportunities to score in the second half but was denied by the goalkeeper on multiple occasions. Despite failing to score, he created seven chances but ATK Mohun Bagan fell short in the end.

Substitutes

Lenny Rodrigues - 7/10: Coming on in place of Puitea, Rodrigues added experience to the midfield. He completed 26 of his 28 passes as he kept the game moving when the Mariners dominated possession.

Federico Gallego - 6/10: Gallego replaced McHugh to add an attacking edge. He was largely restricted as Mumbai City FC defended deep in the final ten minutes.

Kiyan Nassiri - 6/10: Nassiri was lively when he arrived at the game in the 80th minute. He showed some flashy touches, but could not affect the game.

Fardin Ali Molla - N/A: The youngster was given a runout in stoppage time. Arrived too late to make an impact.

