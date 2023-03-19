ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan demonstrate champion mindset in the face of adversity 

When ATK Mohun Bagan arrived in the Indian Super League at the start of the 2020-21 season, there was a wave of expectations among the Indian football fraternity considering the club's rich history.

Two seasons later, despite a storied legacy of excellence, the Mariners developed an unfortunate reputation for faltering at crucial moments. A defeat against Mumbai City FC in the finals of their first season was followed by a crushing loss to Hyderabad FC in the semi-finals.

With Juan Ferrando at the helm, things were expected to improve this time around. However, midway through the 2022-23 season, they struggled to escape bottom-placed NorthEast United’s clutches, who beat them by a goal to nil. It casted a shadow of doubt among the supporters.

With the ISL Shield out of the equation, Mohun Bagan suffered from varied inconsistencies in the following months, until the opportunity to qualify for the playoffs looked threatening.

While their journey included numerous spikes and questions from the outside, Ferrando and his squad remained tight-knit and focused on the task at hand. The equation was simple; two league games remaining, two victories needed to step foot into the playoffs.

The beauty of these high-pressure games is that it allows someone to announce themselves on the big stage. It was midfielder Carl McHugh who stepped up, with his two goals securing a crucial victory against Kerala Blasters.

A Kolkata derby followed and Mohun Bagan secured a comfortable 2-0 victory. Suddenly, momentum shifted in their favor; suddenly the Mariners looked like a side that did not buckle under pressure, but rather a team of stars who embraced the big occasion.

That laid their pathway to ultimate glory. After defeating Odisha FC in the playoff tie, Mohun Bagan had a test of resolve in a repeat of last season’s semi-final against Hyderabad FC. With revenge in their minds and victory in their sights, it appeared that Mohun Bagan waited for this moment to strike.

ATK Mohun Bagan: A story of resilience and commitment that forged the path to glory

ATK Mohun Bagan’s tenacity to ride past challenges is evidence of the spirit Ferrando has implemented. After two grueling 0-0 draws in the semi-finals against Hyderabad FC and thirty minutes of extra time, the game was set for penalties.

For a team who have struggled with the weight of expectations in the past, it was another one of those testing times. In the past, they have come up short, yet this time it felt different.

Amidst the uncertainty, this ATK Mohun Bagan side under the influential leadership of Juan Ferrando looked like they were the epitome of gracing pressure situations. They ultimately won the penalty shootout, with skipper Pritam Kotal scoring the winning goal, which could be deemed poetic.

Their place in the finals was set against Bengaluru FC and they certainly had no intention of slipping up this time around. After a daunting 78 minutes of the game at the Fatorda, they found themselves in familiar territory as they trailed 1-2.

Old memories would have crept in, but this time, they rose to the occasion when the stakes were high. Dimi Petratos made it level and forced extra time, which was followed by a penalty shootout.

Ultimately, it was Bengaluru FC who choked under pressure and Mohun Bagan finally had their hands on the coveted trophy. While their custodian and shootout hero, Vishal Kaith, or the striker who scored twice in the finals, Petratos stole the headlines, Ferrando will be the first to say that this is a team effort.

The goalkeeper’s heroics, the defensive resoluteness, midfield grit, and attacking flamboyance were all present in their victory. Their unrelenting determination and unwavering commitment to the cause built the foundation for their success.

Additionally, it is a testament to their manager’s willpower to stick to his beliefs when the going gets tough. The Mariners faced several obstacles along the way, but they proved that adversity is merely an opportunity to prove their worth, as they dug deep and used it as fuel to drive them forward.

The reward? The trophy that they have longed for has finally been added to their cabinet.

