ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan predicted playing XI

ATK Mohun Bagan haven't had the brightest of starts to the 2022-23 campaign.

After bowing out early from the Durand Cup, Juan Ferrando's side faced a shocking defeat in the AFC Cup inter-zonal semi-final against Kuala Lumpur City FC. One of the key areas that has become a talking point is their ability to convert chances.

The Mariners have managed to assemble a strong squad going into the upcoming edition of the ISL. Ferrando's side will need to deliver the best possible outcome after missing out on silverware in the last two seasons.

On that note, let's take a look at ATK Mohun Bagan's predicted XI for the 2022-23 season.

Goalkeeper: Vishal Kaith

The former Chennaiyin FC custodian is expected to play a vital role under Ferrando. Having replaced Amrinder Singh in between the sticks, Vishal Kaith will have the big task of justifying his selection over his predecessor.

Defenders

Right centre-back: Pritam Kotal

Pritam Kotal has been a constant throughout his time at ATK Mohun Bagan. The industrious player could be seen playing alongside Brendan Hamill and Subhasish Bose in a back three for the Mariners. Kotal has been efficient and consistent for the Kolkata giants and is expected to shine for the club in the upcoming season.

Central defender: Brendan Hamill

The Australian defender could be deployed as a 'libero' in the center of the three-man backline. Hamill can be used to initiate build-up plays for the Green and Maroon Brigade. Also known as the 'Auge', Hamill's presence could help bolster the defensive solidity for Ferrando's side.

Left centre-back: Subhasish Bose

Subhasish Bose is apt for the role of the left-sided centre-back. Not known for his pace, Bose is definitely one of those defenders whose physical presence adds to his side's defensive prowess. A comfortable man on-the-ball, Bose can aid the side's attack by linking up with Ashique Kuruniyan and Liston Colaco.

Right wing-back: Asish Rai

The former Hyderabad FC right-back has been lured to Kolkata to fuel Ferrando's philosophy for ATK Mohun Bagan. Asish Rai's pace and lung-bursting runs up and down the right side could prove to be a vital element in the Mariners' game plan.

Left wing-back: Ashique Kuruiyan

The former Bengaluru FC player was procured by ATK Mohun Bagan because of his style of play, perfectly fitting Ferrando's 3-4-3 formation. The pacy winger, along with his flair, could help dominate affairs on the left side. His ability to link up and burst into spaces is a perfect tool for the Spanish tactician's style of play.

Midfielders

Central defensive midfielder: Carl McHugh

The Irish midfielder's selection is almost always guaranteed due to his leader-like personality. His ability to read the game and quickly close down opponents during defensive transitions has earned him the respect of his gaffer.

Box-to-box midfielder: Joni Kauko

The Finnish midfielder has turned into one of the most important first-team members in the Mariners' line-up. His work ethic has impressed the gaffer and is an automatic choice in the first eleven.

Forwards

Right forward: Manvir Singh

The left-footed winger is a vital cog in the ATK Mohun Bagan line-up. His work rate and pace have been one of the biggest factors for his inclusion in the Mariners' starting eleven.

Centre-forward: Dimitrios Petratos

Although Dimitrios Petratos is yet to be tested, Hugo Boumous' dip in form has become a reason for the Australian playmaker to make the first eleven. His explosiveness as a player could help ATK Mohun Bagan in overcoming the hurdles that have plagued Ferrando's side of success.

Left forward: Liston Colaco

The former Hyderabad FC man has been impressive since day one and Juan Ferrando prefers him over many others in that position. His shots from outside the box have been dreaded by most goalkeepers in the league. His on-the-ball work has helped the side in difficult situations.

