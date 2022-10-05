ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan squad, fixture list and more

Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan will start their Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 campaign against Chennaiyin FC on October 10, 2022. This will be a home leg encounter for the Mariners as the two sides will square off at the Yuva Bharati Krinrangan in Kolkata.

Juan Ferrando's men will be eager to wipe away their Durand Cup disappointments along with the one that preceded their shocking defeat in the AFC Cup inter-zonal semi-finals.

The Mariners have a strong squad on paper but the team is yet to make an impact on the field. Ferrando's side have been troubled by their inability to score goals and have been plagued by opposition taking advantage of the situation.

The Green and Maroon brigade have not made any significant changes to their setup. Among the custodians, Vishal Kaith is expected to lead the way, followed by Arsh Anwar Shaikh. Former Churchill Brothers FC custodian Debnath Mondal will be the third-choice keeper, followed by Avilash Paul.

Ferrando opted for a three-man backline in the initial stages of the season and is likely to continue with the same setup. However, Brendan Hamill will be considered in the middle of the three-member defensive unit, with Pritam Kotal and Subhasish Bose on either side. Florentin Pogba and Sumit Rathi will be the back-up choice defenders. Asish Rai and Ashique Kuruniyan will be the wing-backs on either side while Ravi Rana will be the back-up.

A double-pivot is likely to be deployed by the Spaniard. The two midfielders who are likely to start in this role are Carl McHugh and Deepak Tangri. Ricky Shabong, Pronay Halder, Lenny Rodrigues, Ningomba Engson Singh, Lalrinliana Hnamte and Abhishek Suryavanshi will serve as the back-up players in this role.

The forward line includes Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Dimitrios Petratos, Kiyan Nassiri and Fardin Ali Molla. Hugo Boumous and Joni Kauko will be preferred in a more centrally creative role for ATK Mohun Bagan.

ATK Mohun Bagan squad for ISL 2022-23

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Shaikh, Avilash Paul, Debnath Mondal.

Defenders: Sumit Rathi, Brendan Hamil, Florentin Pogba, Ravi Rana, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Ashique Kuruniyan, Asish Rai.

Midfielders: Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Ningombam Engson Singh, Pronay Halder, Ricky John Shabong, Lenny Rodrigues, Abhishek Suryavanshi.

Forwards: Dimitrios Petratos, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Kiyan Nassiri, Fardin Ali Molla.

ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2022-23 Fixtures

Chennaiyin FC will be ATK Mohun Bagan's first thorn in their pursuit of glory. The Mariners will kick-start their ISL 2022-23 season at home in front of their fans. This will be followed by a trip to the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi, where they will be up against Ivan Vukomanovic's Kerala Blasters FC.

The Green and Maroon Brigade will end October with the home-leg of the Kolkata Derby against Stephen Constantine's East Bengal FC.

Mumbai City FC will be hosting the Mariners for an enticing contest on November 6, 2022 at the Mumbai Football Arena. Ferrando's men will have Marco Balbul's NorthEast United FC standing in their way when the two teams meet at the Salt Lake Stadium on November 10, 2022.

ATK Mohun Bagan will be flying away from Kolkata to face Juan Ferrando's former side FC Goa. This will be an interesting contest given Ferrando's departure from the Goan club mid-way through last season.

The trip to Goa will be followed by a visit from Manolo Marquez's Hyderabad FC on November 26, 2020. ATK Mohun Bagan will have two away fixtures, against Bengaluru FC and Odisha respectively, on either side of a home game against Aidy Boothroyd's Jamshedpur FC.

The Kolkata giants will fly off to Guwahati for the away-leg against the Highlanders on Christmas Eve. Ferrando's men will end the year with a home game against the Gaurs.

ATK Mohun Bagan will face off against Mumbai City FC at the Vivekananda Yuva Krirangan on January 14, 2023. This will be followed by a trip to the Marina Arena to square off against Thomas Brdaric's men. After a tough away game against the Marina Machans, ATK Mohun Bagan will have to recover quickly before a battle against Josep Gombau's side in Kolkata.

February will be a tough month for the Mariners considering the quality of the opponents they will be up against. The Green and Maroon Brigade will face Bengaluru FC at home followed by two away games against Jamshedour FC and Hyderabad FC. They will welcome the Yellow Tuskers to Kolkata on February 18, 2023 before they end their league phase with the away-leg of the Kolkata Derby on February 28, 2023.

