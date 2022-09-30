ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan SWOT Analysis

Since the appointment of Juan Ferrando last December, ATK Mohun Bagan has shown some improvement in the 2021-22 season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The Mariners finished third with 37 points, qualifying for the playoffs for a second straight time. However, Ferrando's men were beaten by eventual winner Hyderabad FC in a two-legged play-off tie.

The Kolkata giants were ambitious in the summer transfer window and managed to lure in some of the biggest names in Indian football. A few big foreigners were also included in the side's shopping cart.

None of the new signings bore fruit when the Mariners took the field in the Durand Cup 2022. Ferrando's side managed only two wins in the group stages and were shown the exit door due to Rajasthan United FC's better record in the group.

The Green and Maroon Brigade also suffered a shocking defeat in the AFC Cup inter-zonal semi-finals. Hence, with the ISL now knocking on their doors, Ferrando and Co. will have the huge task of proving a point in this edition of the tournament.

In this article, we will take a look at the SWOT analysis of ATK Mohun Bagan going into ISL 2022-23.

Strengths

ATK Mohun Bagan's strengths lie in the quality of the squad. The club have acquired the services of former Hyderabad FC right-back Asish Rai and Bengaluru FC winger Ashique Kuruniyan.

Ferrando was also convinced that he needed a new goalkeeper in the starting line-up and replaced Amrinder Singh with Vishal Kaith. Churchill Brothers FC custodian Debnath Mondal was also added to the cart along with former SC East Bengal winger Lalrinliana Hnamte.

The Green and Maroon Brigade have also revamped their foreign contingent by adding central defenders Brendan Hamill and Florentin Pogba to their backline. Dimitrios Petratos will be seen leading the attack for Ferrando's side. Therefore, significant additions and replacements have been made with the ISL in mind.

Weaknesses

Since the departure of Roy Krishna and David Williams, the problem of goal scoring has plagued this ATK Mohun Bagan side. Ferrando's men have managed to keep hold of the ball and progress into the final third but have struggled to find the back of the net.

In the Durand Cup and the AFC Cup, teams chose to sit back while playing against the Mariners and exposed their problems upfront.

Players like Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Deepak Tangri, and Kiyan Nassiri need to adapt to their gaffer's philosophy quicker in order to churn out results in their favor.

With the quality that ATK Mohun Bagan have in defense and half-line, the forwards are yet to use it to their advantage.

Opportunities

The Green and Maroon Brigade are considerably stronger as a unit than last season. They are expected to dominate proceedings in every game and can get the best out of their opponents in getting the desired results.

Juan Ferrando's attacking brand of football will be the most exciting part of the Mariners' season, with the ripping opposition defenses apart.

With Petratos now participating in everyday training sessions, it is highly likely that the Australian will form a partnership with Hugo Boumous and Joni Kauko in the final third. The former Brisbane Roars playmaker can aid in ATK Mohun Bagan's success in ISL 2022-23.

Kiyan Nassiri, who burst onto the scene last season, could also become one of the go-to players for the Green and Maroon Brigade in the upcoming season.

Threats

ATK Mohun Bagan's season could be threatened by their own inconsistency. Although the Kolkata giants have a few big names in their ranks, their inability to turn up for every game could turn out to be a disaster.

They have missed out on scoring opportunities that could have altered the dynamics of the games they played in. But due to their lackluster display on the pitch, their opponents have managed to capitalize on their inconsistencies and tilt encounters in their favor.

