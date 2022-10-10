ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC prediction, preview, team news, and more

Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC will travel to Kolkata for their opening clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season against ATK Mohun Bagan at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan on Monday, October 10.

The Mariners have had a forgettable start to the 2022-23 season after getting knocked out of the group stage in the Durand Cup. Further, Juan Ferrando's side suffered a 3-1 hammering at the hands of Kuala Lumpur City FC in the AFC Cup. But the ISL ushers in a ray of renewed hope for the Green and Maroon Brigade.

Meanwhile, the Marina Machans are also on a similar path. They have had two consecutive disastrous ISL campaigns and will look to start the new season with a win against the home team.

Chennaiyin FC roped in new gaffer Thomas Brdaric and have also strengthened their squad with some quality additions. A big win for them in the summer transfer window was to retain the services of Anirudh Thapa amid interest from rival clubs.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC: Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan: The Mariners have switched between multiple formations over the past few matches and hence it is difficult to predict their starting lineup. However, the 4-3-3 system that was on display against Kuala Lumpur could make a return.

Asked about his preferred lineup in the press conference, Juan Ferrando kept mum but revealed that all his players are in training and in good shape.

Chennaiyin FC: Quite like Ferrando, Brdaric has also experimented with a couple of formations. However, a five-at-the-back system with both Petar Slišković and Kwame Karikari could be on display in the very first game.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted Lineups

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (GK), Pritam Kotal, Florentin Pogba, Brendan Hamill, Subhasish Bose, Joni Kauko, Deepak Tangri, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos, Ashique Kuruniyan.

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (GK), Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Fallou Diagne, Sajid Dhot, Narayan Das, Anirudh Thapa, Julius Duker, Jiteshwor Singh, Rahim Ali, Petar Sliskovic, Kwame Karikari.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC: Live stream and TV broadcast details

Match 4 of the ISL 2022-23 season between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC will be broadcast live on StarSports and StarSports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on October 10. The match can also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC: Prediction

Being the first game of the ISL season for either side, it's expected to be a cagey affair, as both teams will try to settle into their natural style of play. ATK Mohun Bagan players have had a lot of time to gel together while Brdaric is still implementing his system at Chennaiyin. An extended pre-season might just give the Mariners a slight edge.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 Chennaiyin FC

Poll : 0 votes