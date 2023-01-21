Chennaiyin FC are all set to welcome ATK Mohun Bagan to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on January 21 (Saturday).

Marina Machans have shown promising signs in their recent outings but results have not gone their way. In their previous encounter against the in-form Hyderabad FC, they dominated large parts of the game but ultimately had to settle for a point.

Thomas Brdaric’s side have been guilty of conceding goals, but that part of the game appears to have improved as well. Nevertheless, the lapses in concentration at crucial times have come back to haunt them on more than one occasion.

Chennaiyin FC are arguably one of the best teams in the league in terms of offense. Only Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC have scored more. They are currently 8th in the standings, but a victory would take them above Bengaluru FC and within one point of 6th-placed FC Goa.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan arrive in Chennai on the back of a 1-0 defeat against the league leaders. The Mariners struggled initially but displayed a spirited performance in the second half. With 23 points to their name, they can move ahead of Kerala Blasters in third position.

Juan Ferrando has also added a couple of fresh faces to the squad and will hope that his side can bounce back to put an end to their inconsistent patch.

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head

This fixture has produced several tight games, with ATK Mohun Bagan winning twice, while Chennaiyin FC emerging victorious once. The tie has also ended in a draw on two occasions. Last time out, Marina Machans secured a valuable three points at the Salt Lake Stadium courtesy of second-half goals from Karikari and Rahim Ali.

Matches played: 5

CFC wins: 1

ATKMB wins: 2

Draws: 2

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Top goalscorers this season

CFC: Petar Sliskovic (8), Nasser El Khayati (7).

ATKMB: Dimitri Petratos (5), Hugo Boumous (4).

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Most cleansheets this season

CFC: Debjit Majumder (1 cleansheet in 9 games).

ATKMB: Vishal Kaith (5 cleansheets in 13 games).

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: More stats and numbers you need to know from the 2022-23 ISL campaign

Most saves: Vishal Kaith (31 - ATK), Debjit Majumder (25 - CFC).

Most chances created: Hugo Boumous (40 - ATK), Aakash Sangwan (17 - CFC).

Most interceptions: Asish Rai (26 - ATK), Ajith Kumar (24 - CFC)

Most shots: Liston Colaco (41 - ATK), Petar Sliskovic (41 - CFC).

