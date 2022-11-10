Create

ISL 2022-23 | ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

By Sayantan Guha
Modified Nov 10, 2022 05:31 PM IST
Juan Ferrando on the touchlines during a ATK Mohun Bagan game.
Juan Ferrando on the touchlines during a ATK Mohun Bagan game. (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

ATK Mohun Bagan will host struggling NorthEast United FC in matchweek six of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday, November 10.

The Mariners have had a stop-and-start to their campaign with two victories, a loss, and a draw from their first four games.

They have scored 10 goals so far this season, nine of which have come from open play. Juan Ferrando's team are coming into the clash on the back of an enticing 2-2 draw with Mumbai City FC.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United have been woeful so far this season, suffering five consecutive defeats. Marco Balbul's side are yet to register a single point and have not scored in four out of their five games.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC:

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other on six previous occasions. The Mariners have emerged victorious four times while the Highlanders have won just once with one game ending in a draw.

The two met in the ISL 2020-21 playoff semi-finals, with ATK Mohun Bagan knocking out NorthEast United with a 3-2 aggregate win.

Matches played: 6

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 4

NorthEast United FC wins: 1

Draws: 1

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC: Top goal scorers in the previous Indian Super League season

ATKMB: Liston Colaco (8), Roy Krishna (7), Manvir Singh (6).

NEUFC: Deshorn Brown (7), Laldanmawia Ralte (4), VP Suhair (4).

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC: Clean Sheets from the previous ISL season

ATKMB: Amrinder Singh (6).

NEUFC: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (1), Mirshad Michu (1).

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Amrinder Singh (ATKMB - 57), Mirhsad Michu (NEUFC - 45)

Most Passes: Tiri (ATKMB - 929), Hernan Santana (NEUFC - 739)

Most Tackles: Subhasish Bose (ATKMB - 94), Suhair VP (NEUFC - 84)

Most Touches: Pritam Kotal (ATKMB - 1219), Hernan Santa (NEUFC - 1015)

Edited by Samya Majumdar
