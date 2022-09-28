ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC's all-time best XI

Chennaiyin FC are one of the best teams in the Indian Super League (ISL). They have won the league on two occasions. The southern giants have dropped their standards a little in the last two seasons but remain a strong team to contend with in the league.

Over the years, Chennaiyin FC has taken part in several good games, with their players delivering the goods on a consistent basis. Their stadium (Marina Arena) has seen some brilliant performances.

Stars like Alessandro Nesta, Stiven Mendoza, and Elano Blumer have represented the club. In this article, we will take a look at the best all-time playing XI for Chennaiyin FC.

Goalkeeper: Karanjit Singh

He joined them in 2015 on a loan deal. The player has gone on to make 63 appearances for the club, winning two league titles in the process. His inclusion is undisputed as his performances over the years has helped the club win multiple silverware.

Defenders

Right Back: Harmanjot Khabra

The veteran defender is a blessing for any club he represents. Khabra gave his best performances for Chennaiyin. Not only was he good at defending his own corner, but he was also apt at attacking the opposition third with great vigor. He represented the Marina Machans in only 34 games, but it was enough to leave a lasting impression at the club.

Centre-Back: Benjamin Mendy

An aggressive no-nonsense defender, Mendy is known for his tackling abilities. The ex-PSG star represented Chennaiyin on 39 occasions and was an integral cog in their 2015-16 winning campaign.

Centre-Back: Mailson Alves

He led the club by example, famously scoring two goals in the 2017-18 final against Bengaluru FC. He also won the 'Player of the Match' award for his performance, which was a perfect example of what he brought to the club.

Left Back: Jerry Lalrinzuala

He has been a key player at the club since joining them in 2016. He is a work-horse, who is not afraid to take on opposition players. His energy and pace is an asset for Chennai and the defender loves going on overlap runs into the opposition's final third.

Midfielders

Central Midfielder: Anirudh Thapa

He is a regular for both club and country. His dominance in midfield has been a major asset for Chennaiyin. Thapa's ability to work hard and his relentless energy has helped him shine in every game for the club.

Central Midfielder: Raphael Augusto

He has been at the club for over five seasons now. Having played 69 games for the Marina Machans, he is a seasoned pro at the club. He played a key role in both their title-winning campaigns. His fitness was best seen in the 2016-17 campaign, where Augusto played every single match.

Attacking Midfielder: Elano Blumer

He was a marquee signing for the Marina Machans. The former Manchester City man is a classic No. 10. His pace, trickery and guile is an asset to any team. Elano also possessed great quality from set-pieces. He scored 12 goals in 26 games for Chennaiyin.

Forwards

Right Forward: Stiven Mendoza

Netting 17 times in 25 games can make you a fan-favorite and that is exactly what Stiven Mendoza did at Chennaiyin FC. His spell was full of trickery, pace and dribbling in the final third, which saw the fans fall in love with the player.

Center Forward: Rafael Crivellaro

He joined the club in 2019. The Brazilian forward has netted eight goals in 27 games and is an integral player in the dressing room.

Left Forward: Jeje Lalpekhlua

Monikered the "Mizo Sniper", Jeje has made 77 appearances in over six seasons at the club. He was a key player in their title-winning campaigns.

