Since the inception of the Indian Super League (ISL), Chennaiyin FC has grown to be one of the finest and most successful clubs both on and off the field.

After a lacklustre 2021-22 season, the Marina Machans will look forward to a fresh start under newly appointed head coach Thomas Brdaric. The southern club has recruited a fresh group of seasoned players from the transfer market in readiness for the ninth season of the top-tier league.

Here we look into Chennaiyin FC's SWOT analysis.

ISL 2022-23 SWOT analysis: Chennaiyin FC

Strengths

For the 2022-23 ISL season, Chennaiyin FC has a great blend of experience and young talent, both international and Indian. The Southern Machans boast one of the league's strongest midfield.

Anirudh Thapa is expected to partner Edwin in midfield, while the abilities of Ninthoinganba Meetei, Romario Jesuraj, Sourav Das, and Vincy Baretto would only strengthen the side.

With Peter Sislovic as their striker, who has already proven his worth in the Durand Cup by netting three goals, dominating performances from the Cheanniyin's midfield could see the Croatian star break all sorts of records.

Hence, Chennaiyin's roster has a great deal of promise and might be one of the most well-balanced squads heading into the 2022-23 ISL season.

Weaknesses

Chennaiyin FC lacks depth in both their offensive and defensive units. The Blues lack a recognized striker aside from Peter Sislovic. Chennaiyin's players have frequently suffered from injuries. Similarly, a few defensive injuries could leave them exposed.

CFC player Peter Sislovic in action (Chennaiyin FC)

However, with Rafael Crivellaro's injury-related departure, Chennaiyin lack a creative midfielder to anchor their attacking play and they may struggle to find a Plan B at times.

Opportunities

With home matches returning this season, Thomas' men will have a good chance to rediscover their former glory. Chennaiyin FC have made a few domestic recruits that are likely to improve them and provide a variety of options over the course of the season. The southern club has recruited players from the Santosh Trophy and the I-League.

Thomas Brdaric has a track record of success working with and coaching youth teams, which could be crucial to Marina Machans' success this season.

Threats

In the past season of the Indian Super League, Chennaiyin had the league's weakest offensive unit. They also gave up several open-play goals. Despite a strong start to the season, inconsistent performances and form may jeopardize their prospects of finishing in the top four of the I-League this season.

While there has been a complete overhaul of the CFC's foreign contingent, the team has reinforced its Indian group by inducting several youth players alongside experienced campaigners. Chennaiyin may have an improved season, but it won't be enough to turn them into contenders

With a promising lineup this year, Chennaiyin will begin their new season on October 10 against ATK Mohun Bagan in a road encounter. They will then host Bengaluru FC at the Marina Arena on October 14.

