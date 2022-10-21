ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Chennaiyin FC will play host to FC Goa when the two sides go head-to-head in their upcoming fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Friday, October 21. Both teams will be eager to add to their momentum by securing a win in this exciting contest.

The Marina Machans could only manage a draw in their last match against Bengaluru FC. Despite scoring an important equalizer on the brink of half-time, Thomas Brdaric's side could not add to their momentum after going down to 10 men.

Meanwhile, the Gaurs staged a late comeback against East Bengal FC when they crossed paths at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Given the history between the two sides, both Brdaric and Pena will be looking to make the most of their positives in securing a win.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-Head

The Marina Machans have crossed paths with the Gaurs on 21 different occasions in the past. The former has won eight of those encounters while the latter emerged victorious in eleven matches. The two sides have shared points on only two occasions.

Matches played: 21

CFC wins: 8

FCG wins: 11

Draws: 2

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Top goalscorers in the previous Indian Super League season

CFC: Vladimir Koman & Mirlan Murzaev (2), Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Germanpreet Singh, Rahim Ali, and Lukasz Gikiewicz (1).

FCG: Devendra Murgaonkar (2)

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Cleansheets from the previous Indian Super League season

CFC: Vishal Kaith (2 cleansheets from 9 games) & Debjit Majumder (1 cleansheet from 10 games).

FCG: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (1 cleansheet in 15 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous Indian Super League campaign

Most saves: Debjit Majumder (CFC - 41), Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (FCG - 27)

Most passes: Vladimir Koman (CFC - 909), Edu Bedia (FCG - 1049)

Most tackles: Jerry Lalrinzuala (CFC - 68), Edu Bedia (FCG - 35)

Most touches: Vladimir Koman (CFC - 1085), Edu Bedia (FCG - 1504)

Poll : 0 votes