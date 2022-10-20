Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC host FC Goa in Match No.12 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022–23 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Friday, October 21.

Unlike the past two seasons, Chennaiyin have shown signs of improvement in attack. The team has a formidable attacking formation that poses a threat to all defensive lines. The Marina Machans have a strong defense and have played well in their first two games.

FC Goa, on the other hand, have started the season on a high note, defeating East Bengal in their away game. The Gaurs will go all guns blazing, pursuing their aim with the same passion and zeal that they showed against the Red and Gold Brigade.

The Marina Machans will attempt to consolidate their position at the top of the table, while the Goan franchise will try to win and keep the momentum going.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Team News

FC Goa has no injury concerns, whereas Chennaiyin's Debijit Majumder will miss this match owing to his red card suspension. Alexander Romario Jesuraj and Vincy Baretto have both returned to training following injuries.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Predicted Lineups

CFC: Devansh Dabas (GK), Ajith Kumar, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Fallou Diagne, Narayan Das, Jiteshwor Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Prasanth K, Julius Duker, Rahim Ali, Petar Sliskovic.

FCG: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Anwar Ali, Marc Valiente, Aiban Dohling, Redeem Tlang, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martins, Iker Guarrotxena, Alvaro Vazquez.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Live stream and TV broadcast details

The game begins at 7.30 PM IST. The game will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. The sport will also be televised live on Disney+HotStar and JioTV.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Prediction

Both teams share a fierce rivalry. In the history of the Indian Super League, Goa and Chennaiyin have met 21 times.

Goa have won 11 of these 21 outings, while Chennaiyin have triumphed on eight occasions. Two matches resulted in draws.

Given the diverse tactics of the teams they play, both sides have an equal probability of winning this game. However, the odds favor Chennaiyin.

Prediction: CFC 3 - 2 FCG

