Goals from Aibanbha Dohling, Fares Arnaout and Noah Sadaoui sealed a convincing 3-0 victory for FC Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan's backline were unable to absorb the pressure from FC Goa forwards and were in sixes and sevens during the early parts of the game. Shot-stopper Vishal Kaith came to the visitors' rescue on three occasions by keeping out efforts from Alvaro Vazquez, Iker Guarrotxena, and Edu Bedia.

Vazquez was brought into action by an exquisite delivery from Iker, but the striker's tame strike was easily blocked by centre-back Pritam Kotal.

Juan Ferrando's team talk could have changed if the Gaurs capitalized on their chances, with the Mariners opting to be passive for most of the opening half. Juan Ferrando's side kicked off the second half with promising intent, but it was the hosts who took the lead through an incredible solo goal from Aibanbha Dohling. The defender received the ball and ran past Ashish Rai with ease to slot the ball behind the back of the net from an acute angle.

Chances were at a premium in the second half when both sides struggled to create until super sub Fares Arnaout headed home from Edu Bedia's corner. The goal was followed by another chance. Makan Chote's shot was destined to hit the back of the net before Subhasish Bose diverted the ball away to a corner with a crucial block.

Carlos Pena's substitute worked wonders, yet again. Noah Sadaoui's speculative effort from 40 yards nestled into the top corner despite a strong hand from Vishal Kaith to keep the shot out. The Moroccan international is the league's joint top scorer alongside Kerala Blasters' Ivan Kalyuzhnyi with four goals.

Carlos Pena's side are currently placed third in the league table. Whereas ATK Mohun Bagan slipped down to the sixth spot having played six games thus far this campaign.

We shall look at how players fared from Goa's formidable victory against the Mariners.

FC Goa player ratings

Dheeraj Singh - 8/10: Dheeraj was not tested by the opponent. His collection and punches helped Goa clear aerial threats with ease.

Seriton Fernandes - 7/10: Seriton dealt well with Liston Colaco and Dimitri Petratos and produced a defensively astute display. He was rarely involved in attacking play since the Gaurs broke on the counter attacks.

Marc Valiente - 7.5/10: The centre-back's dominant display rarely gave a whiff and suffocated Dimitri Petratos by dispossessing him on numerous occasions. He was taken off after receiving a yellow card for a tactical foul in the second half.

Anwar Ali - 7/10: Anwar bounced back with a solid display after an average previous outing against Kerala Blasters. His aerial prowess helped Goa to clear many threats.

Aibanbha Dohling - 9/10: Dohling broke the deadlock with a well-taken goal in the second half. He rarely allowed Manvir to get behind him and negated the offensive threat possessed by the opponent.

Ayush Dev Chhetri - 7.5/10: Ayush Dev kept the midfield ticking with his intricate passes. His occasional attacking runs disrupted Mohun Bagan's rhythm.

Edu Bedia - 8/10: Edu Bedia's top-notch performance in the middle of the park should gather headlines. The Spaniard managed to keep Boumous quiet and made a few interceptions to thwart their counter attack.

Iker Guarrotxena - 7/10: Iker was unlucky to miss out on an assist when Vazquez squandered a chance in the first half. His energetic display troubled Mohun Bagan's backline.

Brandon Fernandes - 6.5/10: Brandon Fernandes' attacking threat was not seen, but he worked hard to protect the hosts' lead.

Redeem Tlang - 6/10: Redeem was ineffective with the ball, but he tracked back to lessen the defensive burden of Seriton Fernandes. He was nullified by Subhasish Bose.

Alvaro Vazquez - 6.5/10: The Spanish international's goal drought failed to come to an end after squadering a couple of good opportunities. He constantly unsettled Mohun Bagan's centre-backs. Carlos Pena will be working on polishing the striker's final touch.

Substitutes:

Makan Chote - 7/10: Makan Chote's energetic cameo off the bench proved to be a match-changing decision. He replaced Tlang to trouble the left side of Mohun Bagan's backline.

Fares Arnaout - 8/10: Fares' thunderous second-half header drifted the game away from Mohun Bagan. He did not face any defensive issues since coming on.

Noah Sadaoui - 8.5/10: Noah Sadaoui is the league's top scorer along with Kerala Blasters' Ivan. His 40-yard strike was the icing on the cake for Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan player ratings

Vishal Kaith - 5/10: Vishal Kaith kept Mohun Bagan in the game during the first half and his display took a U-turn in the second half. His position and handling for the first and third goals respectively should be questioned.

Pritam Kotal - 6/10: Pritam Kotal kept Brandon quiet for most parts of the game, but was not effective in the attacking areas of the pitch.

Brendan Hamill - 6/10: Hamill produced a shaky display and struggled to keep up with Vazquez and Noah. He was second to best and struggled to win any duels in his half.

Subhasish Bose - 6.5/10: The left-back rarely allowed Tlang to get into a promising position on the right flank, but the pace of Makhan Chote was too hard to handle in the second half.

Deepak Tangri - 6/10: Deepak Tangri was careless with his passing, looked weak without possession, and struggled to create chances as well. Edu Bedia and Chhetri got the better of him.

Joni Kauko - 7.5/10: Joni Kauko was the best midfielder on the pitch until he was forced to withdraw due to an injury in the second half. He used his physique well to win possession back on many instances.

Hugo Boumous - 6/10: Boumous was not allowed to pick up his head and find his teammates as he was instantly closed by a Goa player. It was not a happy return for the ex-FC Goa star.

Manvir Singh - 5.5/10: Manvir Singh was not involved in the game as Aibanbha Dohling did not allow a moment of peace by closing him down. He did not pose a goal threat.

Liston Colaco - 5/10: Similar to Manvir, Liston failed to get a firm grip on the game. He got into crossing positions at times, but execution let him down.

Dimitri Petratos - 6/10: The Australian worked hard to make things happen, but Mohun Bagan failed as an unit against FC Goa. Petratos was not brought into the game as a result of poor creativity.

Substitutes:

Carl McHugh - 5/10: McHugh left a big void by failing to replace Kaiko, who was forced to leave the pitch injured.

Ashique Kuruniyan - 6/10: He failed to create any impact since coming on from the bench

Kiyan Nassiri - N/A: He came on during the closing stages of the game.

Mohammad Fardin Ali Molla - N/A: He came on during the closing stages of the game.

