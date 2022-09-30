ISL 2022-23: FC Goa predicted playing XI for the upcoming season

Indian Super League (ISL) heavyweight FC Goa had a season to forget in the last edition of the tournament, finishing in a lowly ninth position. Before the 2021-22 season kicked off, the Gaurs were touted as one of the favorites, having won the Durand Cup.

However, former head coach Juan Ferrando jumped ship mid-season to join ATK Mohun Bagan and the Gaurs were left in chaos. Technical Director Derrick Pereira stepped in as the new gaffer on an interim basis. However, the team failed to reach their usual heights as they secured only two wins during his tenure.

With renewed hopes and a new gaffer at the helm, the Gaurs have assembled the perfect blend of youth and experience ahead of the upcoming season. On that note, let's take a look at FC Goa's predicted playing XI for the upcoming season:

*Formation used: 4-2-3-1

Goalkeeper: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

The 22-year-old rose to fame after his heroics in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017. Since then, he has been one of the most consistent performers across teams in the ISL. However, last season, Dheeraj Singh had a poor outing as he conceded 27 goals and was only able to manage one clean sheet in 15 appearances.

Although Arshdeep Singh is waiting in the ranks, Dheeraj will be confident to keep his place in the playing 11 for FC Goa.

Defense: Seriton Fernandes, Anwar Ali, Marc Valiente, Aiban Dohling

The Gaurs only managed to keep two clean sheets last season and conceded 35 goals during the league phase. Yet, Marc Valiente is expected to be the only new addition to the starting lineup.

The Spaniard is known for his ball-playing abilities and will fit perfectly into FC Goa's possession-based system.

Meanwhile, Anwar Ali will partner alongside the veteran defender. Since his return to Indian football last January, the 22-year-old has shown real composure and maturity.

Seriton Fernandes and Aiban Dohling are expected to lineup as the two full-backs. Aiban provided two assists and scored his first ever ISL goal in March this year against Kerala Blasters, showcasing his attacking potential.

Midfield: Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Iker Guarrotxena, Makan Winkle Chote

The Goan midfield has always functioned as a well-oiled machine and if they are to challenge for the ISL title, the club will need more of the same. The first name on the team list will expectedly be of Edu Bedia's.

Although the Gaurs had an underwhelming season in 2021-22, the Spanish maestro continued to impress, pulling the strings in midfield.

Meanwhile, Glan Martins will act as the destroyer alongside Edu for FC Goa. Brandon Fernandes, now the club's captain, will play a pivotal role in the No. 10 position. Iker Guarrotxena has usually been deployed as a left winger throughout his career, but Carlos Pena might even choose to play him centrally if need be.

Forward: Alvaro Vazquez

When FC Goa roped in Alvaro Vazquez, it was evident what kind of potential the club was eyeing. The Spaniard is not just an out-and-out striker but the RCD Espanyol graduate offers a lot more technicality on the pitch.

Powering Kerala Blasters FC's incredible run last season, Alvaro appeared in 23 matches last season, scoring eight goals and assisting twice.

