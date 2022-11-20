ISL 2022-23: FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

In a homecoming for head coach Juan Ferrando, ATK Mohun Bagan will lock horns against FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Sunday, November 20.

The Gaurs are yet to win against the Kolkata Giants in the Indian Super League (ISL), but under Carlos Pena have looked like a resilient outfit, eyeing some firsts this season. In their last encounter, Goa suffered a 3-1 defeat against Kerala Blasters. FCG are currently seventh in the league standings with nine points from three matches.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan, after a difficult start to the season, have seemingly returned to their usual free-flowing self. Ferrando's men are coming into the fixture on the back of a tightly-contested 2-1 victory against NorthEast United FC. A win would push either side into the third spot right away.

FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head

Both teams have faced each other on four previous occasions in the ISL. The Mariners enjoy a superior record over the Gaurs, having won three games and drawn the other one. The last time these two sides met, a Manvir Singh brace gave the Mariners a 2-0 victory.

Matches played: 4

FCG wins: 0

ATKMB wins: 3

Draws: 1

FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

FCG: Devendra Murgaonkar (2).

ATKMB: Liston Colaco (8), Roy Krishna (7), Manvir Singh (6).

FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Clean Sheets from the previous ISL season

FCG: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (1).

ATKMB: Amrinder Singh (6).

FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (FCG - 27), Amrinder Singh (ATKMB - 57).

Most Passes: Edu Bedia (FCG - 1049), Tiri (ATKMB - 929).

Most tackles: Edu Bedia (FCG - 35), Subhasish Bose (ATKMB - 94).

Most touches: Edu Bedia (FCG - 1504), Pritam Kotal (ATKMB - 1219).

