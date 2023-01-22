Aiming to end a poor run of results, FC Goa are set to host Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday, January 22.

The Gaurs have blown hot and cold in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) as they have been winless in their last four games. They appear to dominate possession, but a lack of quality in the final third has hampered their results. Combined with defensive fragilities, Carlos Pena’s men are stuck in a rut.

With 20 points to their name, FC Goa are now sixth in the table, but the likes of Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC are closing in on them. As a result, the game against the Blasters is vital to cement their place in the top six.

Last time out, the Gaurs had to settle for a point against NorthEast United. The bottom-placed side gave a spirited performance, but Pena’s men will certainly be disappointed with the result. However, Sunday’s match at the Fatorda offers an opportunity to bounce back.

Kerala Blasters, meanwhile, are coming back from a two-week break. Mumbai City thrashed them by a 1-4 margin, so the break would have offered some time to reflect on their performance.

But they have been on an excellent run before their game against the Islanders and will hope to regain their form. A victory at Goa would take them to 28 points and a chance to steer clear of Odisha FC and FC Goa.

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters: Team News

Carlos Pena has named an unchanged starting lineup for two games and could continue with the same lineup yet again. Noah Sadaoui, however, has failed to find the back of the net and the manager could turn to Alvaro Vazquez to deliver the goods against his former club.

For Kerala Blasters, Marko Leskovic has been ruled out with an injury. After a drubbing against Mumbai City FC, Ivan Vukomanovic might look to replace some of the players, especially in defense.

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters: Predicted Lineups

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh; Seriton Fernandes, Anwar Ali, Fares Arnaout, Aibanbha Dohling; Ayush Chhetri, Edu Bedia; Redeem Tlang, Iker Guarrotxena, Brandon Fernandes; and Alvaro Vazquez.

Kerala Blasters: Prabhsukhan Gill; Sandeep Singh, Hormipam Ruivah, Victor Mongil, Jessel Carneiro; Rahul KP, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kalyuzhnyi, Sahal Abdul Samad; Adrian Luna, and Dimitrios Diamantakos.

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters: Prediction

This fixture has always been exciting to watch. Additionally, the tactical battle between the two sides could be intriguing. Kerala Blasters will arrive at this game as slight favorites and could expose FC Goa’s struggling defense.

Prediction: FC Goa 1-2 Kerala Blasters FC

Poll : 0 votes