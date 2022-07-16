ISL 2022-23: How is ATK Mohun Bagan expected to shape up under Juan Ferrando in the upcoming season?

Indian Super League (ISL) giants ATK Mohun Bagan started their 2021-22 campaign off with a bang after beating Bengaluru FC in their opening encounter at the AFC Cup group stage.

The win against the Blues followed another as the side managed to triumph over Maldivian side Maziya S & RC. However, despite a draw in the final group game against Bangladesh's Basundhara Kings, the side then managed by Antonio Lopez Habas qualified for the inter-zone play-off semi-finals.

However, the team's hopes were quashed by Uzbek side FC Nasaf in the inter-zone play-off semi-final as the Mariners succumbed to a 6-0 defeat. Things were bitter even in the ISL.

The side, then led by head coach Antonio Lopez Habas, picked up two back-to-back wins - against Kerala Blasters FC in the opening match and over SC East Bengal in the Kolkata derby. Then, two consecutive defeats followed by two draws saw the end of Habas' stint with the Mariners.

Juan Ferrando, who, at the time, was with FC Goa, shifted base to join the Kolkata giants. Slowly but steadily, the side found their form under the new gaffer and managed to earn a spot in the play-off round, bowing out to eventual winners Hyderabad FC after a two-legged affair.

The Mariners were then up against Sri Lanka's Blue Star SC and Bangladesh's Abahani Limited Dhaka, who they beat comfortably to book a spot in Group D of the AFC Cup.

The Mariners' AFC campaign took a hit after the recently crowned I-League champion Gokulam Kerala FC managed to beat the Kolkata-based outfit on their home turf.

The side lost star defender Tiri to an injury and, at that point, their chances of qualifying looked more like a gamble. However, Juan Ferrando's men turned it around, cruising past Basundhara Kings and Maziya S & RC in the final two group games. They earned the chance to feature in the inter-zone play-off semi-finals.

ATK Mohun Bagan's transfer season diaries

In the ongoing transfer window, Juan Ferrando has made sure that his defensive unit is upgraded to avoid last season's mishaps.

Although the Green and Maroon brigade have had a strong defensive unit, the side ended up conceding plenty of goals. Hence, the idea was to first solidify the backline and add fresh faces to the setup.

The first player to be lured in by ATK Mohun Bagan was former SC East Bengal winger Lalrinliana Hnamte. The 19-year-old impressed Ferrando during the 2021-22 campaign.

Hnamte bagged 12 starts among the 17 matches he featured in and netted only once. The young winger will be seen bolstering the side's attack in the season ahead.

The Mariners then managed to sign Asish Rai and Ashique Kuruniyan from Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC. Rai will be replacing former right full-back Prabir Das while Ashique Kuruniyan may be deployed as a left-back.

Full-backs in Juan Ferrando's setup have a unique way of stretching the opposition. Asish and Ashique's pace and skill on the ball will add to their side's attacking prowess.

Following two Indian signings, the Mariners managed to lure in former AFC Champions League winner Brendan Hamill from the A-League and Florentin Pogba from Ligue 2 side Sochaux.

Both central defenders are expected to bring stability and composure, two elements that were absent from ATK Mohun Bagan's defensive unit in the 2021-22 season.

ATK Mohun Bagan is yet to announce the signing of a forward for the upcoming season. Multiple profiles were looked into by the gaffer before the final call.

Also, former Chennaiyin FC goalkeeper Vishal Kaith has been lured into the setup after a poor set of displays from Amrinder Singh throughout the previous season.

ATK Mohun Bagan's probable setup for the upcoming season

The Mariners may have two ways to go about their setup with the set of players available to them.

1) 4-2-3-1 formation

A 4-2-3-1 setup under Juan Ferrando

Although an out-and-out forward is yet to be announced by ATK Mohun Bagan, it can be expected that the forward will have more than one responsibility, i.e., to score goals.

In a possession-based setup, players are expected to be more mobile in search of free space and allow teammates time to move the ball. The 4-2-3-1 is a formation that suits Juan Ferrando's men.

An idea of the expected movements (position-wise) of ATK Mohun Bagan in a 4-2-3-1 formation

Hugo Boumous can be expected to fit the playmaker's role behind the forward, with wingers Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco either complementing or looking to move inside to add more numbers inside the box.

Joni Kauko, a box-to-box midfielder, can be expected to contribute equally to both defense and attack with Deepak Tangri dropping to act as a screen for the two central defenders.

Full-backs Asish Rai and Ashique Kuruniyan may hug the touchline, stretching the opposition and finding space to deliver crosses inside the box. Juan Ferrando would like his centre-backs to be comfortable while in possession and play an active role in the build-up phase.

2) 4-3-3 formation

A 4-3-3 setup under Juan Ferrando

An alternative way ATK Mohun Bagan can be seen setting themselves up throughout the season is in a traditional 4-3-3 formation.

An idea of the expected movements (position-wise) of ATK Mohun Bagan in a 4-3-3 formation

The movements of the players can be similar to that in a 4-2-3-1 formation, but with Hugo Boumous and Joni Kauko starting from a deeper position and adding to the creative requirements in the middle third. Lenny Rodrigues may play the role of a central defensive midfielder.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far