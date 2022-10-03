ISL 2022-23: How good have Kerala Blasters FC been at home?

Kerala Blasters FC will kickstart their ISL 2022-23 campaign against East Bengal FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi on Friday (October 7). The Yellow Tuskers will be playing in front of their fans after a two-year gap caused by the pandemic.

Since the start of the 2020-21 season, ISL teams have had to play the tournament in three venues across Goa due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Matches were played behind closed doors with no entry allowed to fans. This created a distance between the clubs and their loyalists back home.

Only last season, fans were allowed to witness the ISL Final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

With stadiums now open to the general public, fans will have access to watch their favorite teams play in the upcoming edition of the ISL. The stadium in Kochi, which is known for hosting the home leg of Kerala Blasters FC matches, will be open to Manjappada.

The Yellow Army have turned up in huge numbers for every single match of the Yellow Tuskers and voiced their support for the team in the past. The two-year gap has not affected the relationship between the club and its loyal supporters.

Stephen Constantine's East Bengal FC, who know the value of the home crowd, will have to go through a tough test at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in their 2022-23 season opener.

Kerala Blasters FC's luck at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium

Despite a huge turnout at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi, Kerala Blasters FC do not have a very good record at their home venue. The Yellow Tuskers have played 52 games at the Kochi Stadium, while tasting success on only 18 occasions. On the other hand, they have lost 13 games, while drawing the rest.

With a revamped side now in the hands of their head coach Ivan Vukomanvic, it is to be seen how the Yellow Tuskers will impact their record at home in the upcoming season.

