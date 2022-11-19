A first-half goal from Dimitrios Diamantakos helped Kerala Blasters extend their win streak to three games.

Hyderabad FC suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of Kerala Blasters at the Gachibowli Stadium on Saturday, November 19. A first-half strike from Dimitrios Diamantakos was the point of separation between these two sides.

The highly anticipated contest kicked off with an error of judgment from Hyderabad's goalkeeper. Anuj Kumar failed to hold on to the ball and spilled it into the path of Dimitrios Diamantakos, who scored into an open net to break the deadlock in the 18th minute.

Ivan Vukomanovic's side blew off an easy chance when Samad failed to hit the target after being set-up by Rahul KP in the first half. Former Kerala Blasters forward Ogbeche failed to divert his head into the back of the net just moments before the half-time interval.

The opening minutes of the second half were full of chances. Ogbeche's deft flick reached Chianese. The attacking midfielder made a run behind the defense and steered the ball straight at Prabhsukhan Gill. On other instances, Ogbeche and Giannou failed to utilize the half-chances to full effect.

Despite defending well for most parts of the game, Hyderabad conjured a couple of opportunities during the closing stages of the game. Joao Victor and Aaren D'Silva failed to test Prabhsukhan Gill by failing to direct their shots on target.

We shall look at how players fared in this contest.

Hyderabad FC player ratings

Anuj Kumar - 4/10: Replacing Kattimani is no easy task. The young shot-stopper's mistake in the first half proved to be costly. He nearly committed another mistake that would have led to another goal.

Nikhil Poojari - 7/10: Nikhil Poojari's defensive and offensive ability helped Hyderabad on numerous occasions. He completed many takeons and was the most threatening player for Hyderabad FC.

Odei Onaindia - 6/10: He was solid at the back for the Nizams. Despite nullifying the threats possessed by the Kerala Blasters attackers, he struggled to initiate attacks from the back due to relentless pressure from the opposition.

Chinglensana Singh - 6.5/10: Chinglensana was solid throughout the game and won many aerial duels to clear the threats.

Aakash Mishra - 6/10: There's no doubting Aakash Mishra's potential, but his execution was below par. He carried the ball through the left wing on numerous occasions, but his crosses and passes were defended by Sandeep.

Joao Victor - 6/10: Joao Victor failed to match Kerala Blasters' intensity and was undone by the resilient midfield of Kerala Blasters. Besides, Adrian Luna was constantly unsettling him to exploit Hyderabad's backline.

Sahil Tavora - 6/10: Sahil played his heart out by gallopping up and down the pitch, but execution let him down. He did not have any time on the ball as Kerala closed him down on possession.

Mohammad Yasir - 5.5/10: Yasir was hardly given a chance to enter the penalty box. His deliveries failed to cause trouble from the right wing.

Joel Chianese - 6/10: The midfielder struggled to find his feet in the first half and missed a glaring chance in the second half. His comeback into the starting eleven did not help Manolo Marquez.

Halicharan Narzary - 5.5/10: Halicharan failed to produce his goods against his former club. He was not at his usual best as he struggled to penetrate the ball and go past players.

Bartholomew Ogbeche - 6/10: On another day, Bartholomew Ogbeche would have inscribed his name on the score and assist chart. Clear-cut chances that fell to him and Chianese were left untaken.

Substitutes:

Reagan Singh - 5/10: Reagan struggled to whip crosses in when it was necessary at the end of the game. He looked shaky after coming on.

Borja Herrera - 6/10: He failed to create any impact after coming on.

Aaren D'Silva - 6.5/10: Aaren linked the midfield and the frontline well. His miss proved to be a costly one.

Javier Siverio - 6/10: He was not able to make any impact after coming on.

Kerala Blasters player ratings

Prabhsukhan Gill - 8/10: Prabhsukhan Gill demonstrated his collection and punching abilities as Hyderabad saw crossing as an option to break down the resilient Kerala Blasters' backline.

Sandeep Singh - 8.5/10: Sandeep dealt well with Aakash Mishra and Halicharan Narzary. He rarely allowed them to cross the ball and pushed them behind whenever an opportunity arose.

Hormipam Ruivah - 8/10: Ruivah's stock is increasing day-by-day. He produced yet another stellar display by not allowing Ogbeche to get the better of him.

Marko Leskovic - 8/10: Leskovic made a crucial block to negate the Chinese's shot that could have nestled inside the net. He won many battles and installed calmness in the backline.

Nishu Kumar - 7.5/10: Nishu produced a solid defensive display and helped Kerala win back possession at times. He did not allow Yasir to bring his A-game.

Jeakson Singh - 7/10: Jeakson's off-the-ball and on-the-ball running was crucial to Kerala Blasters' victory. He did not allow the Hyderabad mid-fielder to settle throughout the game.

Ivan Kalyuzhnyi - 9/10: Ivan is known for goalscoring contributions from the midfield, but an exemplary display against Hyderabad FC made him the Player of the Match. He worked his socks off by winning duels in the middle of the park.

Abdul Samad - 6.5/10: Abdul Samad was handy during attacking transitions for Kerala Blasters. He failed to threaten the opposition in other instances.

Rahul KP - 6.5/10: The 22-year-old winger looked lively with his usual dribbles and crossing during the early parts of the game, but resorted to protecting the lead by staying back with Sandeep once Kerala scored in the first half.

Adrian Luna - 6.5/10: Adrian Luna's chipped pass forced Anuj to commit a goalkeeping mistake in the first half. He didn't have an impact on the game apart from that.

Dimitrios Diamantakos - 8/10: Dimitrios caused trouble to Hyderabad's defense and scored a goal. The striker, unfortunately, picked up an injury and was forced to leave the field in the first half.

Substitutes:

Apostolos Giannou - 6.5/10: Giannou was holding the ball up and slowed down the game when it was required. His effort was parried away to safety in the second half.

Saurav Mandal - 7/10: He consistently applied pressure and forced Hyderabad into committing mistakes.

Victor Mongil - N/A: He came on during the closing stages of the game.

