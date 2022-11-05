ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC 1-0 Odisha FC - 3 things we learned

Hyderabad FC beat Odisha FC 1-0 at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, courtesy of a Mohammad Yasir strike in the first half. With this result, the Nizams sit at the top of the pile, while Odisha are third in the league table.

Hyderabad FC's fast start paid off when Mohammad Yasir headed the ball in from a brilliant Halicharan Narzary cross in the ninth minute. Not only was Halicharan gifted the opulence to look for options inside the penalty box and whip the cross in, but Yasir was left unmarked inside the penalty box. Poor defending helped Nizams get off to a flyer.

The right-hand side once again caused havoc to the visitors. Nikhil Poojary pulled the ball back during a swift counter-attack, but Narzary squandered the chance by skying the ball over the crossbar.

Hyderabad FC, who were leading 1-0 at the half-time interval, had a glorious chance to put the game to bed through Hitesh Kumar. However, the midfielder was in no position to drive the ball low towards the left-hand corner as he completely lost his balance while setting himself up for the shot.

The hosts claimed their fourth clean-sheet of the season as they kept Josep Gombau's side in check throughout the game. They only conceded a couple of half-chances that were left unconverted by winger Isak.

To wrap up the review of the match, we shall look at three talking points from Nizam's victory over the Juggernauts.

#3 Fruitful combination between Nikhil Poojary and Mohammad Yasir troubled Odisha FC

Another solid outing from Nikhil Poojary.

Nikhil Poojary and Mohammad Yasir owned the right-wing with brilliant combination play. Poojary destabilized the opposition with his powerful attacking runs, while Yasir wandered in and out of the penalty box.

Yasir evaded the defenders and was well positioned to meet the ball with his head for the opening goal. On the other hand, Nikhil Poojary could have claimed an assist if Narzary shot the ball on target in the first half.

Manolo Marquez will be hoping for the same from the duo as they prepare to continue their title defense.

#2 Odisha FC have improved, but there's a long way to go

Odisha FC will be eyeing a playoff spot

Josep Gombau rejoined Odisha FC in the hopes of a turnaround after a seventh-place finish for the Juggernauts in the last campaign. The Spaniard has instilled his ideas and has demanded that his side show fight and courage on the pitch.

It is not possible to make a straight U-turn after struggling for consistency a season earlier.

Early signs have suggested that Odisha FC are capable of competing for a playoff spot. But any suggestions of a title charge might be wide off the mark as there's still a huge gap to fill between the reigning champions Hyderabad FC and them.

#1 Four consecutive clean-sheets for Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani with yet another clean sheet.

Hyderabad FC have transitioned from a goal-based team to a result-based team. Manolo Marquez's defense and midfield, comprising of Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, and Hitesh Sharma worked tirelessly to protect the clean-sheet.

On top of that, their forwards Javi Siverio, Halicharan Narzary, Mohammed Yasir, and Borja Herrera were defending from the front to apply pressure on the defenders to force the issue.

This is one of the major reasons behind their defensive success so far. Team work is the best work, indeed.

