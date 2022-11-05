ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC 1-0 Odisha FC | Defeat to the Nizams serves as a reality check for the Juggernauts

Hyderabad FC played host to Odisha FC in the first game of a double-header on Saturday. The two sides squared off at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli. The hosts had the last laugh in this enticing Indian Super League 2022-23 clash.

Both sides have won their last matches against tough opponents before this clash. Hence, the two teams were considered pretty evenly matched entering the game. But Manolo Marquez had recently developed his side into a nullifying agent and his players showcased this since the first minute.

The Nizams were aware of how possession-based the Juggernauts' game was and they made sure that the visitors weren't able to execute their plans.

Hyderabad FC chose to keep Bartholomew Ogbeche on the bench for this encounter. The decision seemed justified given the way Javier Siverio started the game. The Spaniard kept closing down the passing lanes of the two centre-backs and forced them to play long. Meanwhile, Odei Onaindia kept a watchful eye on Brazilian talisman Diego Mauricio.

The Nizams thrilled everyone with their wing play. Mohammed Yasir and Halicharan Nazary were responsible for progressing the ball. The duo combined to score the only goal of the match.

Nazary got the better of Denechandra Meitei, who made his first start in ISL 2022-23. He then proceeded to whip in a cross towards the box. Yasir ran into space between the two defenders and headed the ball past Amrinder Singh.

The Odisha FC backline stood stunned as the Nizams made it look like a walk in the park. The moments that followed witnessed Josep Gombau's side stepping on the gas in search of an equalizing goal. But the Hyderabad FC defense kept it tight at the back and nullified the threats posed by Nandhakumar Sekar and Diego Mauricio.

Odisha FC fail to breach Hyderabad FC's defense

The Juggernauts made a bright start to proceedings in the second half. Gombau introduced Pedro Martin. The former Atletico Madrid player has had an impact on games coming on as a substitute. Martin was lively in the Hyderabad FC box, causing Odei Onaindia to pay attention to his Odisha FC counterpart.

The second half seemed even more contested as both sides had an almost equal share of opportunities in the final third. The Nizams had a glorious chance of putting this encounter to bed.

The side broke away in a counter-attacking move from an Odisha FC corner. Borja Herrera spotted Hitesh Sharma's run and chipped the ball into his path. But the young midfielder failed to utilise the opportunity.

Hyderabad FC's dominance over the Juggernauts can be majorly attributed to the shifts put in by skipper Joao Victor and right-back Nikhil Poojary.

The duo put in a lot of hard work to cover the ground and make sure the opposition did not have it easy in the final third. Poojary's overlapping runs were also a menace for Sahil Panwar, who was outnumbered on numerous occasions.

The defeat against the Nizams ended Odisha FC's winning run. Meanwhile, Manolo Marquez's side have maintained their good form and will be looking to add to this win in their upcoming games.

