Hyderabad FC came from behind to secure a point against Chennaiyin FC at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Thursday (January 12).

The battle in midfield was evident in the opening stages as both sides started the game in scrappy fashion. However, Chennaiyin FC started taking control of the proceedings after the first quarter.

Petar Sliskovic and Anirudh Thapa had decent opportunities to open the scoring but failed to convert them. At the other end, Javier Siverio’s tame header in the fourth minute was Hyderabad FC’s best chance to find the net. Despite the chances, the first half ended with neither side getting on the scoresheet.

Chennaiyin FC started the second half where they left off and were rewarded for their intent as Sliskovic scored a header to open the scoring. Just as the Marina Machans began to cruise, the Nizams were awarded a penalty with just five minutes left on the clock. Bartholomew Ogebche calmly converted from the spot to level the scores.

The game ended in a draw and neither side will be content with the result. Chennaiyin FC are still three points behind sixth-placed FC Goa while Hyderabad FC are one point behind leaders Mumbai City FC, having played one game more.

On that note, let’s take a look at how Marina Machans fared today.

Chennaiyin FC player ratings

Samik Mitra - 6.5/10: Mitra had little to do in both halves. He gave the ball away once but was largely comfortable. The 22-year-old dived the right way for Ogbeche’s penalty but could not get a hand to the ball.

Ajith Kumar - 8/10: Ajith Kumar was given the license to push forward and excelled in his role. After the Marina Machans scored, he was instructed to stay deeper and had a brilliant outing defensively as well. Additionally, he won all his tackles in this game.

Fallou Diagne - 7.5/10: Diagne kept it simple in possession and started the attacks. As the Nizams pushed forward late in the game, he showed his experience, keeping the likes of Siverio and Ogbeche at bay.

Vafa Hakhamaneshi - 6/10: Like his center-back partner, Vafa was comfortable in the first half as Hyderabad FC failed to control the game. He was also imperial in the air, winning all four of his duels.

However, the Iranian was reckless and conceded a late penalty when he brought down Siverio in the 85th minute. Ultimately, it cost his team a valuable three points.

Akash Sangwan - 8/10: Sangwan was once again impressive going forward. He defended Mohammad Yasir well and won all his ground duels. Furthermore, his in-swinging corner broke the deadlock as Sliskovic pounced on his delivery. Continues to impress the Chennaiyin FC faithful.

Jiteshwor Singh - 8/10: Jiteshwor’s energy in midfield was a welcome addition for the Marina Machans. He was first to the second balls and tidy in possession. Singh won 67% of his tackles and completed 31 of his 40 passes from midfield.

Anirudh Thapa - 6.5/10: Thapa was given an advanced role but struggled to make an impact. However, he grew into the game and had a couple of opportunities to score. Thapa was eventually substituted around the hour mark.

Vincy Barretto - 7/10: Barreto was lively but scuffed an early chance. He continued to make tireless runs in behind Hyderabad FC’s defense and also tracked back to support his full-back.

Ninthoingganba Meetei - 7.5/10: Meetei was given the nod ahead of Prasanth, and he certainly did not disappoint. He had a quiet first half but burst into life in the second. His driving run created the corner, which Chennaiyin FC ultimately converted.

Julius Ducker - 8.5/10: Chennaiyin FC’s primary creator, Ducker orchestrated the proceedings from deeper areas. He created clear-cut chances for Barretto and Sliskovic in the first quarter as well. The German completed the most passes in the game and created two chances.

Petar Sliskovic - 8.5/10: Sliskovic’s hold-up play was a crucial aspect for Chennaiyin FC. He acted as an outlet for his teammates and brought the likes of Barretto, Thapa, and Ducker into play. The 31-year-old then scored his eighth goal of the season via a corner.

Substitutes

Edwin Vanspaul - 7/10: Vanspaul replaced Thapa in midfield and protected the defense well. He also surged forward when afforded the opportunity.

Prasanth - 6/10: Prasanth was given just 10 mins and was largely forced to track back. He failed to have an impact on the proceedings.

Kwame Karikari - 6/10: Karikari came in place of the influential Sliskovic but as Hyderabad FC pushed forward, he had only three touches.

Jockson Dhas - N/A: Dhas had very little time to make an impact.

