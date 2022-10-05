ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC squad, fixture list, and more

Defending Indian Super League (ISL) champions Hyderabad FC are scheduled to start their 2022-23 campaign against Mumbai City FC at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Manolo Marquez's men will be eager to mount a challenge in defense of their title in the upcoming edition of the tournament. The Nizams had a glorious ISL 2021-22 campaign, wherein they finished second in the league table.

Marquez's side then edged past ATK Mohun Bagan in the two-legged semi-final to book a place in the final against Kerala Blasters FC.

After an endearing performance by both sides in a final that spanned over 120 minutes, Laxmikant Kattimani's heroics in the shootout turned out to be the difference maker.

Hyderabad FC had a brilliant start to their 2022 Durand Cup campaign also but saw it come to a disappointing end at the hands of eventual winners Bengaluru FC. Manolo Marquez and his team will be gunning for glory in ISL 2022-23.

The club hasn't made too many signings going into the 2022-23 season. They have maintained their core team and have added only a few fresh faces. Laxmikant Kattimani will be the preferred first-choice goalkeeper for the Nizams.

Labiakhlua Jongte, Gurmeet Singh, Anuj Kumar, and Aman Kumar will be the back-up custodians of the club's coterie of goalkeepers.

Spanish defender Odei Onaindia has rejoined the club after a year. He will be forming a partnership with Chinglensana Singh Konsham. The duo will be flanked by Nikhil Poojary and Akash Mishra on either side. Alex Saji, Nim Dorjee, Manoj Mohammad, Reagan Singh, Soyal Joshi, and Abdul Anjukandam will serve as the back-up to the club's defensive unit.

Hyderabad FC's midfield regiment includes Hitesh Sharma and Joao Victor as central midfielders. While Halicharan Nazary and Joel Chianese could be seen on either flank. Borja Herrera, Sahil Tavora, Mohammad Yasir, Sweden Fernandes, Mark Zothanpuia, and Lalchungnunga Chhangte will also bolster the Nizams' midfield.

Upfront, Bartholomew Ogbeche will lead the attack with Javier Siverio and Aaren D'Silva serving as back-ups.

Hyderabad FC squad for ISL 2022-23

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Labiakhlua Jongte, Gurmeet Singh, Anuj Kumar, Aman Kumar.

Defenders: Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Nikhil Poojary, Akash Mishra, Alex Saji, Nim Dorjee, Manoj Mohammad, Reagan Singh, Soyal Joshi, Abdul Anjukandam

Midfielders: Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Halicharan Nazary, Joel Chianese, Borja Herrera, Sahil Tavora, Mohammad Yasir, Sweden Fernandes, Mark Zothanpuia, Lalchungnunga Chhangte.

Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio, Aaren D'Silva.

Hyderabad FC ISL 2022-23 fixtures

Hyderabad FC will kickstart their title defense with an encounter against Mumbai City FC at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on October 9, 2022. This will be followed by an away trip to Guwahati on October 13, 2022 to take on Marco Balbul's NorthEast United FC.

Upon returning from Guwahati, the Nizams will have two back-to-back home games against Bengaluru FC and FC Goa on October 22 and 29 respectively.

On November 5, 2022, Manolo Marquez's side will host Odisha FC, followed by an away trip to the JRD Tata Sports Complex to face Jamshedpur FC on November 9, 2022. Hyderabad FC will then host Kerala Blasters FC before heading off to Kolkata to take on ATK Mohun Bagan.

The Nizams will fly to Chennai to take on Thomas Brdaric's Chennaiyin FC. They will then host East Bengal FC at their home on December 9, 2022, before an away trip to square off against Bengaluru FC. The Nizams will end the year with a home game against Marco Balbul's NorthEast United FC.

Two out of the three games in January for Hyderabad FC will be away games against FC Goa and East Bengal FC on January 5 and 20 respectively. However, they will face Chennaiyin FC at home on January 12, 2023, after their first away game.

The Nizams will have two away games to kickstart their schedule in February. The first one is against Mumbai City FC on February 4, 2023, and the second one is against Odisha FC on February 10, 2023.

Manolo Marquez's men will have two consecutive home games against ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC. The defending champions will conclude their league phase with an away trip to Kochi to take on Kerala Blasters FC on February 26, 2023.

