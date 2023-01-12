Chennaiyin FC will look to end their three-game winless streak when they travel to face Hyderabad FC at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium in the Indian Super League on Thursday, January 12.

Unlike Marina Machans, the home side are in a rich vein of form, having won their last five games. Moreover, the Nizams have scored 17 goals in this period, whilst conceding only three. They are currently just two points behind leaders Mumbai City FC and will aim to reach the summit of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Last time out, Hyderabad FC delivered a clinical performance as they defeated FC Goa by a 3-1 margin at the Fatorda Stadium. The Guars enjoyed possession but were ultimately punished by Bartholomew Ogbeche’s stunning hat trick.

Ahead of the game against FC Goa, the 2021-22 ISL’s top scorer failed to hit the back of the net on a consistent basis this time around. As a result, head coach Manolo Marquez will be delighted that his star striker is fit and firing once again.

Chennaiyin FC, meanwhile, showed resilience when they bounced back from 0-2 against Jamshedpur FC. The second-half showing against the Men of Steel could be a blueprint for Thomas Brdaric as the Marina Machans are struggling for results.

With 15 total points, they are placed seventh in the table. However, a victory would reduce their deficit with FC Goa from four points to just one. The south coast side have shown their potential in glimpses but will need to churn out positive results to achieve a playoff spot.

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-Head

This fixture has certainly been balanced in the past. Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC have each won thrice, with the tie ending in a stalemate just once.

In the reverse fixture, the Nizams came out on top with a scoreline of 3-1. Goals from Halicharan Narzary, Chinglensana Singh, and Borja Herrera sealed an impressive win.

Matches played: 7

HFC wins: 3

CFC wins: 3

Draws: 1

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Top goalscorers this season

Hyderabad FC: Barthlomew Ogbeche (6), Javier Siverio (4).

Chennaiyin FC: Petar Sliskovic (7), Nasser El Khayati (7).

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Most cleansheets this season

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (5 cleansheets in 6 games)

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (1 cleansheet in 9 games)

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from the 2022-23 ISL campaign

Most saves: Debjit Majumder (25 - CFC), Gurmeet Singh (16 - HFC).

Most chances created: Mohammad Yasir (21 - HFC), Anirudh Thapa (15 - CFC)

Most interceptions: Julius Ducker (22 - CFC), Akash Mishra (19 - HFC)

Most shots: Bartholomew Ogbeche (43 - HFC), Petar Sliskovic (38 - CFC)

