ISL 2022-23 | Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 18

Reigning champions Hyderabad FC will host FC Goa for their upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season fixture at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli on Saturday, October 29.

In their previous encounter, the Nizams defeated Bengaluru FC by a 1-0 margin. They started their campaign with a 3-3 draw against Mumbai City FC before securing a comprehensive 3-0 victory over NorthEast United FC. A win against the Gaurs will make it three consecutive victories for Hyderabad FC.

Meanwhile, Carlos Pena's side have started the season with two back-to-back victories against East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC. Their victory against the Marina Machans was an emphatic one where they scored two goals without conceding any. Goa will now be hoping to extend their winning run and make it three in three.

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head

The clubs have faced each other on six different occasions in the ISL. While FC Goa have a superior record with three wins, Hyderabad FC have just a solitary victory to their name. The remaining two encounters ended in a draw.

Last season's two clashes ended in a 1-1 draw and a 3-2 win for Hyderabad FC.

Matches played: 6

Hyderabad FC wins: 1

FC Goa wins: 3

Draws: 1

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa: Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

Hyderabad FC: Bartholomew Ogbeche (18), Javier Siverio (7).

FC Goa: Devendra Murgaonkar (2)

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa: Clean Sheets from the previous ISL season

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (3)

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (1)

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa: More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Laxmikant Kattimani (HFC - 61), Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (FCG - 27)

Most passes: Joao Victor (HFC - 680), Edu Bedia (FCG - 1049)

Most tackles: Akash Mishra (HFC - 39), Edu Bedia (FCG - 35)

Most touches: Akash Mishra (HFC - 1439), Edu Bedia (FCG - 1504)

