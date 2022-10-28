ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa prediction, preview, team news, and more

After beating Bengaluru FC in their last match in their backyard, Hyderabad FC will host FC Goa for their upcoming fixture at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli on Saturday, October 29.

The Nizams have had two back-to-back wins against NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC and will be eager to add to their current run. Manolo Marquez's men will be boosted by the presence of their Nigerian talisman Bartholomew Ogbeche and skipper Joao Victor, who are in sublime form.

Meanwhile, FC Goa are also in a great run of form, winning both of their ISL 2022-23 encounters. The Gaurs have started their campaign strongly under the leadership of Carlos Pena and will look to make it three out of three.

The Spaniard has inculcated an exciting brand of football in which the team is seen adapting to quick transitions and moving the ball in small spaces.

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa: Team news

HFC: The Nizams do not have any injury concerns at the moment and are likely to go ahead with their usual line-up for this encounter.

FCG: The Gaurs will probably miss the services of Dheeraj Singh, who picked up a head injury in the match against Chennaiyin FC. Other than that, Pena is expected to go ahead with his usual setup.

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa: Predicted Lineups

HFC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK); Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor (C), Hitesh Sharma, Mohammed Yasir, Halicharan Nazary; Bartholomew Ogbeche, and Javier Siverio.

FCG: Arshdeep Singh (GK); Seriton Fernandes, Marc Valiente, Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling; Glan Martins, Edu Bedia, Redeem Tlang, Brandon Fernandes (C); Iker Guarrotxena, and Noah Sadaoui.

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa: Live stream and TV broadcast details

Match 18 of the ISL 2022-23 season between Hyderabad FC and FC Goa will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 5.30 pm IST on October 29. The match can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa: Prediction

The encounter between the Nizams and the Gaurs will be the perfect way to start a double-header Saturday that concludes with the Kolkata derby. Both sides are equally rated going into this encounter. Hence, this is a difficult match to predict the outcome of.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 1-1 FC Goa

