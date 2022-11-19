Take a look at interesting numbers as Hyderabad FC prepare to face Kerala Blasters.

Hyderabad FC will invite Kerala Blasters to the Gachibowli Stadium on Saturday, November 19 in a game that will kick off at 7:30PM.

The hosts have been flying high with five consecutive victories and cleansheets since their entertaining 3-3 draw against Mumbai City on the opening day. Although the Nizams will be happy to win and keep cleansheets, their last four results have been 1-0 victories. Manolo Marquez will be wary of his side's conversion rate and will hope for a clinical nature in front of the goal as the 1-0 run might not persist forever.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, have won back-to-back games against NorthEast United and FC Goa since their opening day victory against East Bengal. Ivan Vukomanovic's side should contain the leakage of goals in order to procure a positive result against the reigning ISL champions.

Although Hyderabad enter the game as firm favorites, the Men in Yellow could send shockwaves to their opponents as their squad is stacked with quality players.

We shall look at a few interesting numbers ahead of the highly anticipated fixture.

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: Head-to-Head

The two sides have gone head-to-head on seven occasions, with Hyderabad edging their opponents with four victories.

Total games: 7

Hyderabad FC wins: 4

Kerala Blasters wins: 3

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: Top goalscorers this season

Hyderabad FC: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Mohammad Yasir, Joao Victor, Halicharan Narzary (2); Javier Siverio, Borja Herrera (1).

Kerala Blasters FC: Ivan Kaliuzhnyi (4); Adrian Luna, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Sahal Samad (2); Harmanjot Khabra, Rahul KP (1).

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: Most cleansheets this season

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (5 in 6 games)

Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (1 in 6 games)

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: More stats and numbers you need to know from the 2022-23 ISL campaign

Most saves: Prabhsukhan Gill (15 saves in 6 games)

Most touches: Nikhil Poojary (394 touches in 6 games)

Most passes: Joao Victor (222 passes in 6 games)

