ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC prediction, preview, team news, and more

Defending champions Hyderabad FC will begin their title defense against Mumbai City FC at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday, October 09. Manolo Marquez and his team will be keen to start their Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 campaign off to a flyer.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC will be eager to register a win in their season-opener in the hopes of retaining their status as one of the top sides in the competition.

The Islanders were unable to find their rhythm in the previous edition of the ISL and concluded their season outside the top 4.

Both sides have made a considerable number of additions to their squad going into the 2022-23 edition of the ISL. The Nizams have stuck to their policy of recruiting young Indian faces, while Des Buckingham has brought in some big names from last season along side a few young ones.

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC: Team News

Hyderabad FC: Marquez usually deploys a 4-4-2 formation with Bartholomew Ogbeche leading the attack. The Spaniard seems to have stuck to the system as witnessed in the recently concluded Durand Cup 2022.

Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham is known to favor a 4-2-3-1 system with Ahmed Jahouh and Lalengmawia playing double-pivots in the center of midfield. The English football coach could be seen changing his formation from time-to-time depending on the nature of the opponent.

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted lineups

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK); Manoj Mohammad, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra; Nikhil Poojary, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Halicharan Nazary; Joel Chianese, and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa (GK); Amey Ranawade, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai; Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh, and Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC: Live stream and TV broadcast details

The ISL encounter between Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC will be broadcast live on StarSports and StarSports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on October 9. The match can also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC: Prediction

Looking at the quality of the two sides, it can be expected that this encounter will be nothing short of a thriller. Both teams will be looking to kick-start their ISL 2022-23 campaign with a win on the opening day. However, the Islanders could come away with a win, given the depth in their side.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC

