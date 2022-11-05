ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Hyderabad FC will host Odisha FC for the first game of a double-header on Saturday, November 5. The two teams will square off at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli.

Both sides won their last match against a similar opponent: Bengaluru FC. The result will enable the Nizams as well as the Kalinga Warriors to put in a fight against each other in a bid to add to their current run.

Hyderabad FC will be bolstered by the presence of Bartholomew Ogbeceh and Joao Victor, while Odisha FC will have Diego Mauricio and Saul Crespo running riot.

The encounter between the two teams will be evenly matched, given the quality and depth in both squads. However, Manolo Marquez's men will be in a slightly more advantageous position since they will take on Josep Gombau's men in their own backyard.

Hence, Saturday's double-header is expected to kick off with a cracking encounter between two teams who are in the best of form.

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head

The Nizams have crossed paths with the Kalinga Warriors on six previous occasions. The former has won three of those encounters while the latter has managed just two wins. Both sides shared points on only one occasion.

Matches Played: 6

HFC wins: 3

OFC wins: 2

Draws: 1

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

HFC: Bartholomew Ogbeche (18), Javier Siverio (7).

OFC: Jonathas (8), Javi Hernandez (6).

Clean Sheets from the previous ISL season

HFC: Laxmikant Kattimani (3)

OFC: Arshdeep Singh (2), Kamaljit Singh (1).

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Laxmikant Kattimani (HFC - 61), Kamaljit Singh (OFC - 34).

Most passes: Joao Victor (HFC - 680), Victor Mongil (OFC - 593).

Most tackles: Akash Mishra (HFC - 39), Jerry Mawihmingthanga (OFC - 20).

Most touches: Akash Mishra (HFC - 1439), Victor Mongil (OFC - 924).

