ISL 2022-23: Indian Super League Golden Glove winners list

In football, the relentless efforts of goalkeepers are what go mostly under the radar. Saving a dozen might not get a cheer, but letting one by is almost certain to invite the boos. Yet, some individuals in the Indian Super League (ISL), year after year, have delivered match-winning performances between the sticks.

In the ISL, the goalkeeper with the most cleansheets in a season is rewarded with the Golden Gloves award. On that note, let's take a look at the Indian Super League (ISL) Golden Glove winners across the seasons:

ISL 2014: Jan Seda - FC Goa

In the inaugural season of the ISL, Czech custodian Jan Seda snapped up the prestigious award for his exploits with FC Goa.

After joining the Gaurs on a season-long loan from FK Mlada Boleslav, the 6 ft 2 goalie kept six clean sheets in the tournament, making 42 saves. He conceded just nine goals in 14 matches at a rate of 143.3 goals/minute.

He was the first-ever recipient of the Golden Glove award in the ISL.

ISL 2015: Apoula Edel - Chennaiyin FC

After a brief but impressive stint with Atletico de Kolkata, the former Paris Saint-Germain custodian was roped in by Chennaiyin FC.

Apoula Edel kept six cleansheets in 13 matches, making 37 saves and conceding 13 goals. His incredible work between the sticks led the Marina Machans to their first ever ISL title.

It meant that Edel had won two titles in his first two years in the ISL. An incredible feat for one of the greatest shot-stoppers in the history of the league.

ISL 2016: Amrinder Singh - Mumbai City FC

Statistically, Amrinder Singh has probably had one of the most impressive goalkeeping runs in the ISL.

In just six matches in the 2016 season, the Punjab-born bagged five cleansheets, conceding just three goals at an amazing 180 minute per goal ratio.

He became the first Indian to win the award.

ISL 2017-18: Subrata Paul - Jamshedpur FC

Subrata Pal has been one of the most revered goalkeepers in the country for years, however, his moment to hog the limelight finally appeared in the 2017-18 season.

Guarding the net for Jamshedpur FC then, the veteran shot-stopper kept seven clean sheets in 18 games to win the Golden Glove Award.

ISL 2018-19: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has been the numero uno for Bengaluru FC and even the national team for many years. But his contributions came to the forefront after the Blues won their first-ever ISL title in the 2018-19 season.

Gurpreet bagged seven cleansheets while making 61 saves in 20 games.

ISL 2019-20: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - Bengaluru FC

The following year, the BFC custodian followed it up with another scintillating display between the sticks as he grabbed 11 clean sheets throughout the season.

The former East Bengal 'keeper became the first keeper in the history of the tournament to win the Golden Gloves award twice.

ISL 2020-21: Arindam Bhattacharya - ATK Mohun Bagan

Although Mumbai City FC clinched the Shield and ISL title in the 2020-21 season, it was ATK Mohun Bagan's Arindam Bhattacharya who clinched the Golden Glove with 10 clean sheets in 23 matches.

With 59 saves, Arindam conceded just 19 goals at a 108.95 minute per goal ratio. He became the fourth Indian to win the prestigious award.

ISL 2021-22: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill - Kerala Blasters FC

While the 2021-22 season was a nightmare for most goalkeepers owing to a number of unforced errors, Kerala Blasters FC custodian Prabhsukhan Singh Gill eclipsed all his fellow contenders by some distance.

After first-choice KBFC keeper Albino Gomes suffered an injury early on in the season, Gill got his chance to shine. Since then, the 21-year-old made the position his own and came away with seven clean sheets in 20 games. His heroics guided the Blasters to the finals and he was awarded the Golden Gloves.

