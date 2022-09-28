ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC predicted playing XI

Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters FC found their form under head coach Ivan Vukomanovic last season. They finished fourth in the league table and lost in the final of the ISL against Hyderabad FC.

The Blasters have invested in the transfer market, adding necessary firepower to their team prior to the 2022-23 campaign. They will target improve upon their impressive showing last season.

In this article, we will take a look at Kerala Blasters' predicted starting XI for the new league season.

Goalkeeper: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill took over as the new No. 1 from Albino Gomes last season. He has worked hard to maintain his spot. Gill is likely to retain his place in the team for the new campaign.

Defenders

Right-back: Harmanjot Singh Khabra

Harmanjot Singh Khabra had a reinvigorating season for the Tuskers. The 33-year-old veteran rediscovered his passion and succeeded beyond expectations at right-back. He is likely to continue in the position once again.

Right centre-back: Ruivah Hormipam

Enes Sipovic was replaced by young Ruivah Hormipam. The youngster was a revelation and one of the brightest prospects of the league last season. His aggressive defending was a major plus for the Kerala Blasters.

Left center-back: Marko Leskovic

Croatia's Marko Leskovic has fantastic ability on the ball. He is calm under pressure and can accurately play the ball out of the back. This was an important aspect of the Tuskers' gameplay last season. The Croatian defender is also dangerous inside the box from dead-ball situations.

Left-back: Jessel Carneiro

Club captain Jessel Carneiro led by example. His energy was infectious and so was his tactical awareness on the pitch. He will be leading from the front once again this season.

Midfielders

Right winger: Sahal Abdul Samad

He was loved by the Kerala fans last season. He scored goals from the wing, adding an essential part to the overall game played by the Blasters. Expect him to improve on those numbers this season.

Central defensive midfielder: Jeakson Singh

A young defensive midfielder is a rare sight as the role requires heavy experience. However, Singh was key to Kerala's success last season. His calmness and physical strength made him a strong player in the middle. His presence helped the Tuskers dominate midfield. Singh was brilliant at breaking up opposition attacks in the middle of the park.

Central midfielder: Ivan Kalyuzhnyi

He is regarded as one of the best signings made by the Kerala club and the overall league ahead of the new season. The Ukrainian is famous for his ability to play multiple roles. He is a goalscoring midfielder who is also apt at controlling matches with his passing range.

Left winger: Adrian Luna

He is another fan-favorite for Kerala. Luna's hard-working nature, shooting prowess, and trickery in the box is loved by the fans. He is their most lethal option down the left flank and a dangerman for all opponents in the ISL.

Forwards

Right center-forward: Bidyashagar Singh

Singh is known not only for scoring goals but also for his ability to assist teammates. He loves taking up pocket spaces in the box and is excellent at holding possession in the final third. Expect him to start up front.

Left center forward: Dimitrios Diamantakos

He will be the man to provide that lethal edge up top. He has a fantastic understanding of how to move his body in the box and his fox-in-the-box movement makes him a nightmare for all defenders.

