ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Kerala Blasters FC will play host to ATK Mohun Bagan when the two sides square off for their second match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season on Sunday, October 16. The two ISL outfits will clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi.

The Yellow Tuskers registered a win in their season opener against East Bengal FC. But the Kolkata giants fell victim against a determined Chennaiyin FC and lost their season opener. There will be some pressure on the ATK Mohun Bagan gaffer going into this match.

Meanwhile, the Yellow Tuskers will be looking to register their first against the Kolkata giants in the ISL. They haven't had a single win against the Mariners in this competition. Ivan Vukomanovic's side will take an inspired approach after they managed to beat another Kolkata-based outfit on their home turf.

Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head

Kerala Blasters FC have crossed paths with ATK Mohun Bagan on four previous occasions. While the Mariners have won three out of four of those encounters, one ended in a draw.

Matches played: 4

Kerala Blasters FC wins: 0

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 3

Draws: 1

Top goalscorers in the previous Indian Super League season

KBFC: Jorge Pereyra Diaz (8), Alvaro Vasquez (8), Sahal Abdul Samad (6), Adrian Luna (6).

ATKMB: Liston Colaco (8), Roy Krishna (7), Manvir Singh (6).

Clean Sheets from the previous Indian Super League season

KBFC: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill ( 7 clean sheets in 20 matches).

ATKMB: Amrinder Singh (6 clean sheets from 22 games).

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous Indian Super League season

Most saves: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (KBFC - 47), Amrinder Singh (ATKMB - 57)

Most Passes: Adrian Luna (KBFC - 945), Tiri (ATKMB - 929)

Most Interceptions: Jeakson Singh (KBFC - 38), Tiri (ATKMB - 51)

Most Tackles: Lalthathanga Khawlhring (KBFC - 98), Subhasish Bose (ATKMB - 94)

Most Touches: Adrian Luna (KBFC - 1326), Pritam Kotal (ATKMB - 1219)

Most Assists: Adrian Luna (KBFC - 7), Joni Kauko (ATKMB - 6)

Poll : 0 votes