ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan prediction, preview, team news, and more

After edging past one Kolkata giant in East Bengal, hosts Kerala Blasters FC are raring to take down the second team from the City of Joy, ATK Mohun Bagan, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday (October 16).

The Blasters opened their account in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season with a comprehensive 3-1 victory against the Red and Gold Brigade. An emotional Adrian Luna goal and a Herculean brace off the bench from Ivan Kalyuzhnyi were enough to steer home the three points.

The Mariners, meanwhile, suffered a 1-2 defeat in their opening game against Chennaiyin FC. The Tamil Nadu-based club roared back from a goal down to win the tie.

Juan Ferrando has faced a lot of flak for the recent string of results. However, the heavyweight clash against KBFC will give the Spanish gaffer an opportunity to bury all the speculation surrounding his caliber.

For Ivan Vukomanovic, the target will be to create history and hand the Yellow Army their first ever victory over ATKMB.

Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Team news

Kerala Blasters: Ayush Adikari, as confirmed by the head coach, had a slight discomfort a couple of days back and hence will be a doubt for the game. Otherwise, KBFC will have their full squad available.

Ivan Kalyuzhnyi might be pushed to the starting lineup after his exploits in the previous encounter.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Juan Ferrando didn't reveal any specific injury concerns in his pre-match presser. However, the gaffer might be looking to make some changes to his starting XI after the loss in the previous encounter.

Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Predicted Lineups

Kerala Blasters: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill; Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Jessel Carneiro; Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Puitea, Adrian Luna; Dimitrios Diamantakos, Apostolos Giannou.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (GK), Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Subhasish Bose; Asish Rai, Joni Kauko, Deepak Tangri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Hugo Boumous; Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos.

Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Live stream and TV broadcast details

Match 10 of the ISL 2022-23 season between Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on October 16. The match can also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Prediction

After their emphatic second-half performance in the last game, Kerala Blasters will come into the game as the clear favorites. With the home crowd cheering them on, it will take a great fight from ATK Mohun Bagan to topple the Yellow Army.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters FC 2-1 ATK Mohun Bagan.

