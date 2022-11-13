ISL 2022-23 | Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Kerala Blasters, on the hunt to revive their season, will lock horns against FC Goa in Matchweek 6 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday, November 13.

The Yellow Army have had a rough start to their ISL campaign, suffering three consecutive losses after their opening-day victory against East Bengal.

In their last game, Ivan Vukomanovic's side returned to winning ways, defeating struggling NorthEast United FC 0-3. Returning to Kochi in front of their fans will give the Blasters an added boost to continue their winning run.

The Gaurs, on the other hand, have won three of their first four outings. Carlos Pena's side humbled last season's Shield winners Jamshedpur in their previous outing. Goals from Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Sadaoui, and Brison Fernandes capped off their winning performance.

Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head

Both Kerala Blasters and FC Goa have locked horns on 16 previous occasions, with the Yellow Army winless in the last ten. The Gaurs have clinched the win on nine occasions while the Blasters have won just thrice. Four games have ended in draws, including the last three encounters.

Matches played: 16

Kerala Blasters FC wins: 3

FC Goa wins: 9

Draws: 4

Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa: Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

KBFC: Jorge Pereyra Diaz (8), Alvaro Vasquez (8), Sahal Abdul Samad (6), Adrian Luna (6).

FCG: Devendra Murgaonkar (2).

Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa: Clean Sheets from the previous ISL season

KBFC: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (7).

FCG: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (1).

Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa: More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (KBFC - 47), Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (FCG - 27).

Most passes: Adrian Luna (KBFC - 945), Edu Bedia (FCG - 1049).

Most tackles: Lalthathanga Khawlhring (KBFC - 98), Edu Bedia (FCG - 35).

Most touches: Adrian Luna (KBFC - 1326), Edu Bedia (FCG - 1504).

Poll : 0 votes