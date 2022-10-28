ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC - 3 player battles

Kerala Blasters FC will host Mumbai City FC for the second match of Match week 4 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season on Friday, October 28. The two sides will square off at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi.

The Yellow Tuskers will be eager to win this encounter after having lost two back-to-back matches. Their defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan was probably one of the biggest upsets of ISL 2022-23.

Ivan Vukomanovic's men were unable to shrug off their disappointments when they were hosted by Odisha FC. As a result, they were unable to play their usual game and lost the encounter.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC haven't been in the brightest of forms either. The Islanders have only managed one win in their last three encounters. Des Buckingham's side could only ensure a point against Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC.

On that note, we take a look at three important battles that could determine the outcome of the game.

#3 Ruivah Hormipam vs Greg Stewart

The young Kerala Blasters FC center-back is yet to shine like he did last season. He has failed to live up to his own standards. However, Hormipam is a threat when in form. He had a really good outing against the Men of Steel when the two sides crossed paths in ISL 2021-22 playoffs. The Yellow Tuskers defender forms a tight partnership with Marko Leskovic and is usually unbreachable.

Meanwhile, Greg Stewart has been one of the finest players for Mumbai City FC this season. The Scottish attacking midfielder has helped his teammates bag goals and has even dropped to his own half to help progress the ball in difficult circumstances.

The former Jamshedpur FC player is a difficult character to mark because of his continuous movements all across the pitch.

#2 Jeakson Singh vs Alberto Noguera

Jeakson Singh is one of the best defensive midfielders in the ISL. The Kerala Blasters FC midfielder aids his side's build-up phase by dropping in between the two center-backs, usually outnumbering the opposition.

He also reads the game well and is able to make important interceptions in the center of the pitch and convert them into attacking scenarios for his team.

Alberto Noguera has really fit into this Mumbai City FC side. The Spanish midfielder is known to make key passes into the final third, alongside being a good ball carrier. Noguera could be a real problem for Kerala Blasters FC because of his link-up with Stewart in opening up spaces between the lines.

#1 Dimitrios Diamantakos vs Rostyn Griffiths

Dimitrios Diamantakos is yet to blossom under Vukomanovic. Since joining Kerala Blasters FC, the Greek forward has found himself trying to live up to the expectations of the fans.

Diamantakos is yet to register a goal for the Yellow Tuskers. He will be up against some defenders when his side take on Mumbai City FC. Diamantakos will need to find his scoring boots to help Kerala Blasters FC end their season with silverware.

Rostyn Griffiths has well and truly arrived at the ISL. The former Melbourne City FC defender has managed to start every ISL 2022-23 game so far, helping his teammates in crucial situations. His ability to read the game has helped Mumbai City FC in multiple situations.

